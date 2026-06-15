Imtiaz Ali fans upset with Main Vaapas Aaunga's low box office: ‘5 years ke baad dekh ke masterpiece bologe'

It has been the case with Imtiaz's 2015 film Tamasha as well. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, it had underperformed at the box office upon it's release. Over the years, though, it has acquired a cult status and enjoys a dedicated fanbase. Rockstar (2011), too, was appreciated more in terms of box office numbers when it was re-released in cinemas in 2024.

Imtiaz Ali's latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga has opened to acclaim from all quarters, but it has not translated completely into box office numbers. And now, his fans are rallying together to spread the word that a film like this should not be neglected, only to be called an underrated gem years later.

Also read: Main Vaapas Aaunga review: Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah turn memory and longing into cinema that can't be missed

HT's review of Main Vaapas Aaunga, rating the film 3.5 stars, read, “What lingers most about Main Vaapas Aaunga is that it isn't really a film about Partition or even lost love. It's a film about memory itself. About the people and emotions that refuse to leave us, even when everything else begins to fade. In an era where Hindi cinema often mistakes scale for feeling, Main Vaapas Aaunga delivers something far rarer: a deeply human story. It may stumble occasionally, but when it soars, it reaches the kind of emotional heights few filmmakers today can access. By the time the credits roll, you are left with moist eyes, and the lingering ache of a story that refuses to leave you long after you have left the theatre.”