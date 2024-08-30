Jenna Ortega-Winona Ryder's viral red carpet moment marks a cultural shift in how Gen Z & Gen X celebs navigate fame

The film industry has always been invasive for the people working in it. Actors rarely have the luxury of wearing what they want or keeping their personal lives private, and an unspoken reality of the job is the lack of autonomy over their own public image. However, with the rise of Gen Z actors, the threshold of what is acceptable has shifted significantly. Jenna Ortega-Winona Ryder's viral moment was a cultural phenomenon

A striking example of this generational shift was witnessed recently at the Venice Film Festival, where Beetlejuice co-stars Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega made headlines. In a widely shared video, 52-year-old Winona is seen posing for photos alongside her 21-year-old co-star Jenna. As the photographers shout at Winona to remove her sunglasses, she appears to hesitate for a second before turning to look at Jenna, who mouths a sassy “No, you don’t have to”. Winona smiled, kept the glasses on, and the moment passed — but not without leaving a lasting impression.

To a casual observer, this might seem like a trivial incident. But it reflects a much larger cultural phenomenon. Historically, celebrities, particularly actors, have been meticulously careful about their public image, often suppressing their true selves to appeal to a broader audience. However, Gen Z celebrities are changing the game with a more radical approach—choosing to establish and maintain personal boundaries, even under the public’s watchful eye.

Why is this approach considered ‘radical’?

Many claim that this generation of women, including Jenna, are stronger and more vocal about their needs. But if one looks back at the icon IT Girls of the 90s, a different narrative emerges. Back then, there was a rigid template for female celebrities — smiling, cooperative, and never stepping out of line. Any deviation could result in severe repercussions, as evidenced by the historic Harvey Weinstein scandal and the recent shocking revelations from the Hema Committee. It’s not that women only recently found the courage to stand up for themselves; rather, the accessibility of insider information has made these struggles more visible, amplifying the fight for autonomy.

It is also noteworthy to add that unlike previous generations, Gen Z in general have grown up with a stronger sense of boundaries and are less fearful of audience judgement. They receive more support for asserting their autonomy, even if it means risking backlash or being removed from projects. In the '90s or early 2000s, actors were completely dependent on the press and the narrative they chose. They couldn't afford to upset a reporter or photographer since information dissemination was centralised under oligarch publishers or big-name media outlets. While the digital age brings its own set of challenges, it also empowers this generation with a deeper understanding of privacy and the pervasive nature of information.

Examples of this phenomenon are widespread. Apart from the Ortega incident, we see it in the way Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor allude to their aesthetic surgeries, how Billie Eilish talks about her decision to wear baggy clothes or how Sara Ali Khan politely refuses paparazzi requests, in public spaces. Similarly, Suhana Khan has also been known to stand up against haters who share vulgar thoughts on her social media.

As the industry continues to evolve, Gen Z actors, by challenging the status quo and asserting their boundaries, are not only redefining celebrity culture but also inspiring a broader conversation about autonomy, privacy, and the power dynamics within the industry. The ripple effects of their defiance are likely to be felt for years to come, marking a cultural shift in how public figures navigate their roles in the spotlight.