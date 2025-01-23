J-Hope unveils new music at Louis Vuitton show, marking his first release since military return; listen to it here

On January 21, BTS' J-Hope made a major return to the music scene following his military conscription with the debut of his newest track, LV Bag. The song, a collaboration with rapper Don Toliver, was revealed during the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris, where it became the grand finale of the evening. The show was also the first major event led by Pharrell Williams as the men's creative director for the iconic fashion brand and featured an eclectic mix of music. Among the tracks played were selections by Seventeen, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, all produced by Pharrell himself, further enhancing the connection between music and fashion at the event. Take a look at the snippet: J-Hope unveils teaser

As the runway show came to a close, Pharrell Williams, alongside his long-time collaborator Nigo, greeted J-Hope, who was seated among an array of stars, including Travis Scott and Bradley Cooper. The BTS member, who serves as a global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, donned a casual yet stylish outfit, featuring a brown bucket hat, button-down shirt, and jeans, complemented by a Speedy bag adorned with dangling pearls — showcasing the perfect blend of high fashion and streetwear.

LV Bag marks a pivotal moment in J-Hope's musical journey, especially as it follows his discharge from the military last October. The release of the track, produced by Pharrell, is his first since his six-track EP Hope On the Street Vol. 1 in March 2024, which featured collaborations with several high-profile artists including BTS's Jungkook, Benny Blanco, Nile Rodgers and Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin.

Leading up to this debut, J-Hope teased new music in a video titled Beginning of a New Dream released on YouTube in December 2024. The video, which hinted at exciting projects for the coming year, featured a cryptic message 2025. 03. — suggesting that fans can expect even more new material in March, marking his first full solo release since his time in the military. LV Bag represents a fusion of J-Hope's signature style with Don Toliver's distinct sound, under Pharrell's direction. The collaboration not only excites BTS fans but also sets the stage for what is to come in J-Hope's post-military musical career.