Justin Bieber returns to the stage for the first time after birth of son Jack, fans say it’s ‘uncomfortable to watch’

On Friday, Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, joining SZA on stage during her performance of Snooze as part of her Grand National Tour co-headlined with Kendrick Lamar. This marked Bieber’s first major live performance since his guest spot at Coachella 2024, where he performed the Essence remix alongside Tems and Wizkid. Justin Bieber returns to the stage with SZA

Dressed in an all-black ensemble featuring a Balenciaga jacket, Bieber took the stage to perform the acoustic rendition of Snooze, a track he previously collaborated on with SZA. The duo's on-stage chemistry was palpable, with Bieber tenderly kissing SZA's hand multiple times during their performance, eliciting cheers from the audience.

Mixed reactions from fans

Bieber, who has kept a low profile this year, appeared distant during the set. Videos from the night show him with his eyes closed, barely moving, as SZA appeared to steady him. “It looks like she had her hand under his chin to see if he was okay because he was just standing there singing with eyes closed as if he was somewhere else,” read a comment on social media. Many in the crowd echoed the sentiment, describing the performance as unsettling. “Justin really does not need to be on stage. He looks very unwell,” said one user. One more comemnt read, “This is very uncomfortable to watch.” Another wrote, “Why did she bring him out, I can’t even watch the whole thing 😩 One glance and you can tell instantly he’s not okay, everybody knows he been off it all year 😩.”

Others criticised his performance entirely, claiming it was lip-synced. “Lip syncing at its best,” one person said. Another added, “Made no noise,” while one more bluntly stated, “I’d ask for a refund.” And, even SZA wasn’t spared: “Oh SZA, your first L,” said a user. Someone else compared the moment to her past decisions: “SZA is genuinely so weird… he was literally welcoming Chris back home.” Several fans also took issue with Bieber’s overly affectionate gestures on stage, particularly the repeated hand kisses. “I was there, he was smooching all over SZA’s arm at the end. I’m sure videos will pop up soon,” one said. And while the visuals painted an already fragile picture, some tied it to the broader drama in Bieber’s personal life. “And he still findin time to disrespect his wife on Instagram. How do you do it all, superman?” wrote one commenter.

About the Grand National Tour

The Grand National Tour, co-headlined by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, has been a significant event in the 2025 music calendar, featuring a series of high-profile performances across North America and Europe. The tour supports Lamar's sixth studio album, GNX, and SZA's reissue album, SOS Deluxe: Lana. Bieber's appearance at the SoFi Stadium show added a unique highlight to the tour's Los Angeles stop.