Maira Dharti Mehra on TV show Dalchini getting off air: Sudden stops are part of life, shouldn’t affect one

Actor Maira Dharti Mehra feels it’s difficult to comprehend reasons when your show goes off air. Actor Maira Dharti Mehra

Talking about her last show Dalchini (2022-2023) where she played the protagonist, she says, “The decision caught us unawares. We got to know about it just over a week before it went off air. TRP was never an issue since its release. It may have been slow initially, but soon it picked up and we all were super happy. Kya hua, no idea because it was never a finite story. Sometimes, it’s not in our hands. The same goes for the team and makers. Such decisions are never taken solely.”

With her show being shot in Chandigarh the Pandya Store and Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 (2021) actor was constantly shuttling between the two cities. “It was a story close to my liking, so I wanted to leave no stone unturned. As the set was placed in Chandigarh, the entire team was like a family living together, working together. That’s more the reason I miss the show so much. Having said that, I have been in the industry for four-five years and worked in eight shows, so I have slowly learnt not to let such instances affect me at all. Stops are part of life, shouldn't affect one.”

Mehra says there is so much happening in the industry and it’s not possible for any artiste or maker to keep a tab on everything. “Roz naye show, films announce hote hain and bandh hote hain. Once I had signed the contract for a show and all was in place. On the first day of the shoot, the production vehicle was waiting at my house to ferry me to the set. And as I was about to leave for the shoot, I got the news that it was not happening, followed by ke ab show hi nahi banega. But such is life where nothing is definite,” she adds.

For now, the web series Aashiqana actor shares that now it’s her time where she wants to take a quick break while she is scouting for scripts. “I have some interesting projects to choose from, but I don’t want to rush. I’ll pick something worthwhile as I want to be part of good content that will wrap and release on time,” says Mehra.