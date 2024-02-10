Manushi Chillar on Telugu debut: I would love to do more films down South

Actor Manushi Chhillar has had a transformative journey since clinching the Miss World crown in 2017 that altered the course of her life later as an actor. “Miss World has had a very big impact on my life, that’s one night that changed everything,” she shares, reminiscing about the pivotal moment that set her on an adventure, adding, “That one year at the age of 20 went travelling around the world and meeting so many people, world leaders, or the most underprivileged, that kind of exposure is not possible with any other platform.” manushi chillar on her year 2024

“The way I looked at things and life changed, I matured so much. Personal goals have always been quite similar, but professionally I got to learn a lot. Miss World taught me that nothing goes according to plan, and that’s the beauty of life,” remarks the 26-year-old.

As 2024 unfolds, the Samrat Prithviraj actor eagerly anticipates the release of her Telugu debut Operation Valentine, scheduled for March 1. “I am very excited for 2024 because it’s starting with a February 16 release, and there are many more releases this year. I am more comfortable as an actor and I understand my profession a lot better. 2024 is a year of a lot of results. I am looking forward to everything that has to fruitify this year,” says Chillar.

Warmly elaborating further about her time in the Telugu film industry, the uniqueness of each project, regardless of the language, she tells us, “I had a wonderful time working in the Telugu film industry. Each project of mine has been very different, whether it was Hindi or Telugu industry. Everyone works like a family. They are very accepting and accommodating and they understand the fact that you don’t speak the language,” continuing, “They are the masters of making non-Telugu speaking people speak the language in their film, this was the one thing they assured me of. It came as a challenge but everyone on the set was very supportive. I would love to do more films down South. They do have a different way of working but they make you feel home.”

Talking about her evolution as an actor, Chhillar shares that she gains a “learning experience” from her diverse roles. “With every movie, there is a certain learning experience that you have. I feel like there’s a lot of you in each character. Every role is exciting and comes with its own challenges. I have always enjoyed prepping a lot. You can give discussion and time to your character,” says the actor, while also acknowledging her journey as an outsider in the industry.

“I know how difficult it can be to get your first film. I am a complete outsider so it has taken me a while to understand the work, who is who, and how to maneuver my way here, I am still learning. In fact, in 2023 I actually started believing that I belong here. I started feeling comfortable that this is my industry and this is my work. 2024 will be about me accepting my role as an actor in life and fully owning it,” says Chillar.

Looking back at the milestones of 2023, she expresses contentment, “2023 was a year of many milestones, a big impact on my personal and professional life. I am very happy and have zero regrets this year. I made wonderful friends, bonded better with my family, and shot for some amazing work which people will get to see this year. 2023 spoiled me, so now I have a lot of expectations from the coming year,” she ends.