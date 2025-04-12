Netizens roast Hrithik Roshan's USA tour show, alleging fake promises and poor management: ‘Three thumbs down’

Bollywood’s Greek God may have taken his talents overseas, but his fans in the US are far from starstruck. Hrithik Roshan’s ongoing USA tour was meant to be a glitzy celebration of Bollywood dance, glam, and nostalgia. But according to a viral Reddit thread and a flurry of social media posts, the reality has been underwhelming, to say the least. Hrithik Roshan’s ongoing USA tour

In a now widely shared Reddit rant, one user candidly shared a review of the show saying, “So I went to one of Hrithik Roshan's shows taking place in the USA. We were surprised, as we are used to Z-list Bollywood celebs coming here for money. First of all, we thought he was an impostor, because he didn't look like Hrithik. He looked unfit and rigid — perhaps the Insta shirtless pics were heavily edited.” The post then went on to criticise the choreography and the production: “He did the same old hand dance, then said something, but the mic was so slow we couldn't hear anything clearly. The location and vibe were so off. The show didn't sell out, and many people backed off.”But the real sting came from the ticket prices — “$1500 on fees” — and an alleged refusal to sign autographs. And what's worse is that this wasn’t an isolated complaint.

Another Reddit comment read: “Here outside of Atlanta, it was $2500 per table. After it was over, I went back to check and nearly 10,000 people supposedly showed up. In a tent in the parking lot of a mall in the cold and the rain and the wind. He must be desperate for money. I give Hrithik three thumbs down 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾.” Multiple users echoed the sentiment. One shared a particularly disheartening story: “At one of the shows, there were kids’ dance groups who were told they’d be performing with Hrithik… My friend’s friend’s 8-year-old daughter waited backstage for over 4–5 hours with no food or water, and then was suddenly told they wouldn’t be performing — with no explanation at all. The daughter ended up crying so much and was beyond disappointed.” Another fan commented: “On top of that, I have heard stories from a lot of people about how rude Hrithik was. Terrible attitude and very arrogant. I really hope no one pays this kind of money to ever go see him again.”

Multiple users echoed the negative sentiment

And the meet-and-greet situation? Equally disorganised. “Those that never got their meet and greet, what happens? We missed his performance on stage trying to figure out why we were sent back without getting to meet him!” wrote one person. “We paid so much and they were only letting the ‘performers’ meet and greet him. This is really disappointing.”Even performers weren’t spared. “As someone who was part of the dance group, I can't express how disheartening this entire experience was at Dallas yesterday. We were assured a group picture with Hrithik Roshan, yet spent over 5 hours being shuffled around with zero direction 👎. The event was chaotic, the management was unresponsive, and no one knew what was going on 👎. Hrithik came hours late ⏰, stayed for barely 30 minutes, and didn’t engage with fans or performers at all.”

Despite a few glimpses of the actor dancing and interacting with select fans, the overwhelming verdict from most attendees was that the experience fell short of expectations, both emotionally and logistically.