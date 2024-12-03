Rajkummar Rao struggles to find his footing as a leading man in Bollywood; fans say 'The audience just isn't interested'

Rajkummar Rao, once hailed as one of Bollywood's most promising actors, seems to be facing a point in his career where the audience refuses to recognise him as a leading man in the Indian film industry. His recent roles haven’t made much of an impact with the audience, something that fans made rather clear as they attributed the success of Stree 2 to Shraddha Kapoor’s undeniable girl-next-door charm. Rajkummar Rao

Social media users have pointed out why this might be, saying, “Is he really talented though? He looks most comfortable doing the seedha-sadha banda, a bit naive but good-natured and awkward. Doesn't shine in any other role.” Other netizens agree, saying that Rao does not have the ‘je ne sais quoi’ that typically defines a successful actor, “The guy just isn't that interesting. Vicky Kaushal in comparison is a bit more versatile and interesting. Rajkumar just couldn't pull off his role in the white tiger either - that role was more up Abhishek Bachchan or Saif Ali Khan's alley.”

More fans feel that his lack of a leading man persona comes from his competitive nature saying, “I think he has some complex with Ayushman Khurana. Till 2018, both of them were in same league. But soon after Badhai Ho and Andhadhundh, Ayushman became much bigger than Rajkumar.” Many also attribute this lack of success to his choice of script saying, “The choice of script seems so mediocre, even if we compare with other contemporary actors.” Another comment was, “Totally agreed!!! Man should stop with his small town roles. He should stick to what he likes than be type cast.”

Once celebrated for his versatility, Rajkummar now seems to be struggling to find his footing in mainstream cinema. The actor will next be seen in Bhul Chuk Maaf alongside Shraddha Kapoor and only time will tell if he manages to regain his momentum on his own feet or, if like Stree 2, the “only star power present in the film will be hers (Shraddha)”.