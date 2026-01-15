Months after industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s death, the dispute over his estate continues to deepen, with fresh questions now being raised over the electronic records linked to his will. Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, the children of actor Karisma Kapoor and late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, have raised questions over alleged electronic records linked to the execution of their father’s will, intensifying an already contentious inheritance dispute. Sunjay Kapur kids seek criminal action as call records contradict Priya Kapur's claims

According to sources, the siblings have pointed to multiple loopholes in the “digital trail” presented before the Delhi High Court by Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Kapur. The alleged records, which circulated rapidly online and were debated on television panels within hours, appear to suggest that Priya Kapur’s mobile phone was located in New Delhi on March 21, 2025. The date is significant, as Priya Kapur stated in an affidavit before the Delhi High Court that she was physically present in Gurugram on the same day during the execution of Sunjay Kapur’s contested will.

If authenticated and admitted by the court, this apparent discrepancy could assume significance in a case involving an estate estimated at approximately ₹30,000 crore. Legal experts note that inconsistencies between sworn statements and electronic evidence, if left unexplained, often invite closer judicial scrutiny.

“When an affidavit clashes with electronic evidence, courts become extremely cautious,” said Advocate Swapnil Kothari, adding: “Even a single inconsistency can lead to a re-examination of the larger narrative.”

Earlier filings have questioned the authenticity of the will, citing spelling errors, incorrect pronoun usage for the testator, and internal inconsistencies within the document. While such issues may appear minor in isolation, critics argue that their cumulative effect warrants closer examination.

In a related move, the siblings are seeking criminal action against Priya Kapur, according to an NDTV report. Sources said they have requested that Sections 338 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita be invoked, accusing her of fabricating a will that excludes them from their inheritance. If accepted, the plea could potentially transform what has so far been a partition suit into a criminal case.

In their submissions, Samaira and Kiaan have further claimed that Sunjay Kapur and Priya Kapur were not in Gurugram on the day the will was signed on March 21, but were instead in Delhi. They have also stated that Karisma Kapoor was in contact with Sunjay Kapur via WhatsApp that day to discuss Portuguese citizenship for Kiaan and Samaira.

The Delhi High Court is yet to determine whether the alleged call records will be admitted as evidence and how much weight, if any, they will carry. For now, the emergence of the purported digital trail has added another layer to an already complex legal battle, transforming a family inheritance dispute into a closely watched courtroom contest.