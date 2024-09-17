Tamil actor Suriya is allegedly in talks to play the antagonist in Dhoom 4, check it out

Rumour has it that Tamil actor Suriya will join the acclaimed Dhoom franchise. Reports claim that he will take the part of the antagonist in Dhoom 4 but an official announcement has not been released yet. If Suriya accepts the offer, Dhoom 4 will mark his second venture in Hindi cinema. He made a brief cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar-led Sarfira, his first significant role is yet to be seen. Actor Suriya is allegedly in talks to play the antagonist in Dhoom 4

In recent months, there has been increasing buzz surrounding Dhoom 4. Reports suggest that Yash Raj Films is gearing up to bring the Dhoom series back to life. The previous instalment, Dhoom 3, was released in 2013 and it seems the creators have decided it's the right time to move forward with the fourth chapter.

According to rumours, Aditya Chopra, Ayan Mukerji, Vijay Krishna Acharya and Sridhar Raghavan are all said to be collaborating on the concept for Dhoom 4. Back in August a source told Bollywood Hungama that “Aditya Chopra is very happy with the footage shot for War 2 and has verbally discussed his intent of making Dhoom 4 with Ayan Mukerji. The director is also charged up with the idea, but has his baby, Brahmastra also lined up. He has requested for some time from Aditya Chopra, as he wishes to focus on War 2 at the moment, and then discuss the future of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Jio Studios, before committing to Dhoom 4.”

The source also commented about how ambitious the venture was saying, “Aditya Chopra knows the power of Dhoom franchise and has kept it closest to his heart. While he is developing a series of spy films, he knows the value of the Dhoom franchise and wants to bring it at the right time with the right cast and right director. His mind is all focused to create Dhoom 4 with the best talents of India.”

Meanwhile, Suriya’s next project is the Tamil fantasy action film Kanguva, directed by Siva, which is set to hit theatres later this year.