Will Deepika Padukone’s solo cop film be shelved after trolls call her cringe in Singham Again? Netizens hope so

After Ajay Devgn won hearts as Bajirao Singham in Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Rohit Shetty introduced audiences to Ranveer Singh as Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi (2021). So when it was announced that the three will come together in the next release of the cop universe, fans were obviously elated. But the biggest and most exciting news was the recruitment of Lady Singham. We are talking about Deepika Padukone, who will debut in the cop universe as SP Shakti Shetty with Singham Again. Well, fans got a glimpse of her in action when the trailer released this week. However, the reactions are far from what we anticipated. Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham in the Singham Again trailer

When the trailer released, a majority of netizens described Deepika’s performance as ‘cringe’. Many even claimed that she was miscast as Lady Singham and did not fit the ensemble star cast, especially with her accent. This made us wonder— should Rohit rethink the female-centric cop action film with Deepika as the solo lead that he was planning? Well, the internet thinks so. Under a Reddit thread, several social media users have shared their opinion on the idea of Deepika’s solo film as Lady Singham. One such post read: “Yeah after the trailer, and considering her dialogue delivery sucks after 18 years and you need chakass swag and dialogues for it which she doesn’t have, Deepika ain’t getting her own movie. No one wants to listen to that for 2.5 hours.”

Reactions to Deepika as Lady Singham

Referring to SP Shakti Shetty, an internet user opined, “Mujhe inke Singham 3 me side role dekhne ki himmat nahi hai.... Full movie toh bohot durr ki baat.” Another comment read: “I don’t think they should but I don’t mind if they do because then DP risks exposing her box office pull again after Gehraiyan and Chhapak and all the work her PR did to paint her as the biggest female superstar with a 1000 crore box office to her credit etc would go down the drain.” Talking about Tiger Shroff, who is also making his debut in the cop universe with Singham Again, another netizen stated: “Tiger ki uchal kood ek baar ko toh shayad phir bhi dekh lunga but Deepika ke horrible accent me 2.5 hrs ki movie to bilkul bhi na dekhi jayegi.”

Well, there are still high chances of Deepika winning us over as Shakti Shetty when Singham Again releases this Diwali. What do you think?