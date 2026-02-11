Inside Sonam A Kapoor’s baby shower decor: A floral sanctuary of heritage

Sonam’s home has never followed trends. It does not lean into safe beige minimalism or hotel-like polish. Instead, it celebrates layers. Pattern on pattern. Antiques next to fresh flowers. Heirloom silver placed beside terracotta bowls.

When Sonam A Kapoor celebrates, she does not just host an event. She curates a mood. Her Godh Bharai at the Kapoor family home in Mumbai was not only a deeply emotional ritual rooted in Seemantonnayan, but also a reminder of why she has long been one of Bollywood’s strongest voices on personal style.

The floral styling was bold but thoughtful. Bird of paradise flowers in bright orange and blue added height and movement. Deep purple blooms and soft green foliage created contrast. Large ceramic vases with hand-painted textures held dramatic arrangements that almost touched the ceiling.

For the ceremony, the house was transformed but not disguised. Ornate silver trays were elevated with candles and ceremonial offerings. Vintage candelabras stood tall beside carved wooden furniture.

If there is one thing Sonam understands, it is presentation. The dining spread was arranged like a still life painting. Smoked salmon, cheeses, grapes, crackers and nuts were displayed on ornate silver platters. Small clay bowls held condiments. Fresh fruit and traditional sweets added bursts of colour.

Even the ceiling was part of the story, filled with hanging greens and blossoms that made the space feel immersive. Traditional brass lamp towers were lit, casting a soft glow that made everything feel golden and sacred. Persian rugs anchored the space, while embroidered cushions softened every corner.

It was not just about abundance. It was about detail. The mix of Indian elements with European serving ware reflected the Kapoor home’s layered aesthetic. It told you that this is a family that collects, preserves and celebrates history.