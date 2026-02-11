Edit Profile
    Inside Sonam A Kapoor’s baby shower decor: A floral sanctuary of heritage

    Sonam A Kapoor's Godh Bharai in Mumbai was a vibrant celebration of tradition and personal style. 

    Updated on: Feb 11, 2026 7:07 PM IST
    By Navya Sharma
    When Sonam A Kapoor celebrates, she does not just host an event. She curates a mood. Her Godh Bharai at the Kapoor family home in Mumbai was not only a deeply emotional ritual rooted in Seemantonnayan, but also a reminder of why she has long been one of Bollywood’s strongest voices on personal style.

    Sonam A Kapoor baby shower decor
    Sonam A Kapoor baby shower decor

    Maximal, meaningful, unmistakably hers

    Sonam’s home has never followed trends. It does not lean into safe beige minimalism or hotel-like polish. Instead, it celebrates layers. Pattern on pattern. Antiques next to fresh flowers. Heirloom silver placed beside terracotta bowls.

    Vintage candelabras
    Vintage candelabras

    For the ceremony, the house was transformed but not disguised. Ornate silver trays were elevated with candles and ceremonial offerings. Vintage candelabras stood tall beside carved wooden furniture.

    A floral drama that felt organic

    The floral styling was bold but thoughtful. Bird of paradise flowers in bright orange and blue added height and movement. Deep purple blooms and soft green foliage created contrast. Large ceramic vases with hand-painted textures held dramatic arrangements that almost touched the ceiling.

    Bird of paradise flowers
    Bird of paradise flowers

    Even the ceiling was part of the story, filled with hanging greens and blossoms that made the space feel immersive. Traditional brass lamp towers were lit, casting a soft glow that made everything feel golden and sacred. Persian rugs anchored the space, while embroidered cushions softened every corner.

    The art of the table

    If there is one thing Sonam understands, it is presentation. The dining spread was arranged like a still life painting. Smoked salmon, cheeses, grapes, crackers and nuts were displayed on ornate silver platters. Small clay bowls held condiments. Fresh fruit and traditional sweets added bursts of colour.

    The dining spread was arranged like a still life painting
    The dining spread was arranged like a still life painting

    It was not just about abundance. It was about detail. The mix of Indian elements with European serving ware reflected the Kapoor home’s layered aesthetic. It told you that this is a family that collects, preserves and celebrates history.

    Where ritual met design

    At the centre of it all was tradition. Sonam described Seemantonnayan as the third of the sixteen sacred sanskars in Sanatan Dharma, honouring the mother and the life she carries. Known across India by different names, the ritual carries one shared emotion. Protection and love for the mother to be.

    Stone carving of Lord Ganesha
    Stone carving of Lord Ganesha

    The spiritual focus was clear. A stone carving of Lord Ganesha anchored the space. Tea lights flickered around sacred offerings. Vedic chants filled rooms lined with classical paintings and ornate silver plaques.

