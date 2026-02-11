Inside Sonam A Kapoor’s baby shower decor: A floral sanctuary of heritage
Sonam A Kapoor's Godh Bharai in Mumbai was a vibrant celebration of tradition and personal style.
When Sonam A Kapoor celebrates, she does not just host an event. She curates a mood. Her Godh Bharai at the Kapoor family home in Mumbai was not only a deeply emotional ritual rooted in Seemantonnayan, but also a reminder of why she has long been one of Bollywood’s strongest voices on personal style.
Maximal, meaningful, unmistakably hers
Sonam’s home has never followed trends. It does not lean into safe beige minimalism or hotel-like polish. Instead, it celebrates layers. Pattern on pattern. Antiques next to fresh flowers. Heirloom silver placed beside terracotta bowls.
For the ceremony, the house was transformed but not disguised. Ornate silver trays were elevated with candles and ceremonial offerings. Vintage candelabras stood tall beside carved wooden furniture.
A floral drama that felt organic
The floral styling was bold but thoughtful. Bird of paradise flowers in bright orange and blue added height and movement. Deep purple blooms and soft green foliage created contrast. Large ceramic vases with hand-painted textures held dramatic arrangements that almost touched the ceiling.
Even the ceiling was part of the story, filled with hanging greens and blossoms that made the space feel immersive. Traditional brass lamp towers were lit, casting a soft glow that made everything feel golden and sacred. Persian rugs anchored the space, while embroidered cushions softened every corner.
The art of the table
If there is one thing Sonam understands, it is presentation. The dining spread was arranged like a still life painting. Smoked salmon, cheeses, grapes, crackers and nuts were displayed on ornate silver platters. Small clay bowls held condiments. Fresh fruit and traditional sweets added bursts of colour.
It was not just about abundance. It was about detail. The mix of Indian elements with European serving ware reflected the Kapoor home’s layered aesthetic. It told you that this is a family that collects, preserves and celebrates history.
Where ritual met design
At the centre of it all was tradition. Sonam described Seemantonnayan as the third of the sixteen sacred sanskars in Sanatan Dharma, honouring the mother and the life she carries. Known across India by different names, the ritual carries one shared emotion. Protection and love for the mother to be.
The spiritual focus was clear. A stone carving of Lord Ganesha anchored the space. Tea lights flickered around sacred offerings. Vedic chants filled rooms lined with classical paintings and ornate silver plaques.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNavya Sharma
Navya writes on fashion, art and culture for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.