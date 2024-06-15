Father's Day 2024: Arjun Rampal feels it would be 'fantastic' to work with any of his kids in future

Actor Arjun Rampal is a happy man and what adds most to his happiness is his children, daughters Mahikaa and Myra and sons Arik and Aarid. While this is his first Father’s Day with Aarid, who was born in July last year, the actor shares many beautiful memories of the special day with his other children. Arjun Rampal with daughter Mahikaa and elder son Arik and with his younger son Aarid.

Stating that the beauty of fatherhood is “difficult to put in words”, Rampal beautifully sums up his joy by calling his children “different from each other yet much alike”. He says, “It’s been wonderful navigating through life, with all the different emotions,” says the 51-year-old actor, who often posts pictures with his children on social media.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rampal's daughters are with her ex-wife Mehr Jessica, whereas both sons are with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

As someone who has been a part of the film industry for over two decades now, Rampal hopes to some day get to work with his children.

“Any one would love if their children get into the same profession, be it acting or any other profession. Say for instance, if the father is a lawyer, he would love to crack a case with his son. So, it would be fantastic if I get to work with any of my kids in future. I am sure I will. Never say never but I look forward to it. If there is a right film for both of us, then why not,” says the actor, who has done films such as Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Ek Ajnabee, Don, Om Shanti Om, Rajneeti and Rock On among others.

Also Read: Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal's video from the ramp, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reacts

In fact, his eldest one, 22-year-old Mahikaa is getting ready to work in films soon. The proud father shares how she has studied in a film school in London and preparing herself now. “She loves to act, she is good at it. I have seen some of the work that she has done. Or may be I am biased!” he quips.

Raising his daughters in the early 2000s was a different experience than raising his sons right now, with the boom in social media, paparazzi culture and most importantly the star kids tag. Mention this to Rampal and he admits that time has only made him a wiser man.

“As a father, I have changed a lot. When Mahikaa and Myra were Arik and Aarid’s age and how I approached things at that time, were very different compared to who I am today as an individual myself. There is a lot of experience, I don’t want to sound pompous, but you get much wiser with time. The experiences which you go through also expose you to so many different ways of teaching and educating your child in today’s times,” he explains.

The actor, however, is happy and relieved that both his daughters are around their younger brothers for good.

“Arik and Aarid are blessed to have siblings who are older, who understand their generation much better than perhaps I can ever understand them. Mahikaa and Myra are great influence in their life, and I really try to encourage them to hang out together as much as they can because then there is a special bond that gets created,” he wraps up.