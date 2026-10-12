Ramlilas return to the Capital for a cinematic staging

Come Navratri and Delhi-NCR gets drenched in the Ramlila fervour. This age-old tradition of staging the epic Ramayana has witnessed a long journey over centuries, and till date many old and new productions continue to make a foray into theatrics every year ahead of Dussehra. From the stagings presented by approximately 850 ramlila committees across the Capital, here are some that we recommend you to witness in-person for the sheer spectacle they create.

Stagings from approximately 850 ramlila committees are being showcased across the capital.

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Stage that resembles Somnath Temple’s grandeur

The grand stage at the Ramlila in Dwarka sector 10 will replicate the grandeur of Gujarat’s iconic Somnath Temple.

Scaling up the stage visuals and paying tribute to nation’s growth, the backdrop of this year’s ramlila in Dwarka’s Sector 10. “The grand stage will replicate the grandeur of Gujarat’s iconic Somnath Temple. This is our fifteenth year, and to mark the celebrations we’ve created stage visuals of this iconic temple that completes 75 years since it was reconstructed,” shares Akash Rajesh Gahlot, chairman of Dwarka Shri Ramlila Society, adding, “While the stage will speak of grandeur, it’s the spirit of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) that will shine bright at our ramlila this year. There are also special exhibitions set-up across the grounds that will highlight India’s developmental strides and global diplomatic milestones.”

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Sector 10, Dwarka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Sector 10, Dwarka {{/usCountry}}

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On till: October 20

Timing: 8pm to midnight

Jazzing it up for Gen Z: A concert close by

Member of Parliament and actor Manoj Tiwari will play Kevat adding star power to Old Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramlila.

Marking its landmark centennial year is Old Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramlila that is spotlighting the campaign: Har Ghar Ram, Har Ghar Tulsi. “As part of this, we’re giving 5,100 tulsi saplings daily to the Gen Z visitors at our ramlila,” informs Arjun Kumar, president of the committee, adding, “On October 21, we have organised a special evening that will feature visually impaired singer Sunil Lodhi and the entire Hanuman Ansh team, alongside a live band, so that youngsters can sing, dance, and celebrate along.”

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Popular for bringing well-known actors from TV and films to perform at their stage, this time the committee is keen to connect with younger audiences and hence blending star power with digital trends. Sharing more about this, Kumar adds, “Today’s Gen Z communicates through short Reels, so we are using social media to bring songs of Lord Ram directly to their screens. So this year, we’ve veteran actor Paintal playing the part of Narad Muni and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari will play the Kevat. As they post about their parts on their social media and tag us, we get to connect better with Gen Z.”

Where: 15 August Park, Red Fort Grounds, Old Delhi

On till: October 21

Timing: 7pm to 11pm

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Visual treat: Stage craft & stars

Vindu Dara Singh will come back to play the role of Hanuman ji, and actors Shahbaz Khan and Shilpa Raizada will be play Ravana and Sita at the Shri Dharmic Ram Leela.

Cutting-edge stagecraft such as aerial rigging and pyro-effects are creating an immersive cinematic experience for the audiences at Shri Dharmic Ram Leela. “The new lighting system and laser technology we have brought in this time creates a massive visual impact on the actors on stage. So when the audience views it live, they will feel as if characters are genuinely flying through the air or shooting battle arrows as if trailing real smoke,” shares Ravi Jain, press secretary of this ramlila’s committee, adding, “We experimented with these techniques a little last year, but this time we are implementing it fully to give a powerful visual treat to the public. Plus we have actor Vindu Dara Singh who is coming back to play the role of Hanuman ji, and actors Shahbaz Khan and Shilpa Raizada will be play Ravana and Sita, respectively.”

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Where: Madahav Das Park, Red Fort Grounds, Old Delhi

On till: October 20

Timing: 7.30pm to midnight

Traditional artistry takes centre stage

Making a major artistic shift by returning to its traditional roots after nearly 25 years is the ramlila by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK). Marking its 69th year, their popular dance drama titled Shri Ram has handcrafted sets, newly styled costumes, classic lighting techniques, and the original chaupais of the Ramcharitmanas.

The staging attempts to revive the authentic heritage that first made this production a landmark. Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh, who has conceived and choreographed the show, says: “Shri Ram is a tradition that has lived across generations. This year, as we return to its traditional form after nearly 25 years, we are reconnecting with the visual language, music, and verses that have shaped its identity. Our endeavour is to preserve its soul while allowing the timeless values of the Ramayana to resonate with audiences today.”

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Where: Open Air Theatre, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

On till: November 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Chhau battles & Echo-Friendly Insights

Shree Ramlila Committee Indraprastha is presenting a staging where battle sequences feature Odisha’s dynamic Chhau war dance.

Refreshing its stage acts by blending traditional classical forms and sharp dialogue, Shree Ramlila Committee Indraprastha is presenting a staging where battle sequences feature Odisha’s dynamic Chhau war dance. The Ravana at this showcase, which popularly dresses up as Kathakali artiste, will continue to remain a highlight in its 34th year. “We have integrated Chhau martial arts for battles and continue to dress the Ravana in the costume of a traditional Kathakali dancer,” says Suresh Bindal, president of the committee, adding, “Lakshmana’s exchange with Maharishi Vishwamitra will be an impactful scene as it’ll clarify Ahilya’s symbolic story before Lord Ram proclaims her innocent. Additionally, this time Lord Ram will himself deliver green messages on stage, explaining the ecological and medicinal virtues of trees such as peepal, banyan, ashoka, amla, and tulsi.”

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Where: DDA Utsav Ground, IP Extension, Patparganj

On till: October 21

Timing: 8.30pm to 11pm