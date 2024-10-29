2024 Halloween costumes for the chronically online, pop culture enthusiasts

Halloween 2024 is the perfect opportunity to embrace your inner exhibitionist and get creative with costumes that are theoretically inside the box yet delightfully out there. As The Atlantic notes, “Halloween has been steadily succumbing to the chronically online for years now”— and this trend is more relevant than ever. By embodying reductionist versions of popular pop culture moments from 2024, you can channel the year’s most relevant events into tangible, wearable art. These looks are low effort and require minimal prep, allowing you to express your creativity while paying tribute to the standout moments of the year. 2024 Halloween costumes

Moo Deng

Who hasn't seen the adorable video of the global sensation Moo Deng? The mini pygmy hippo has taken the world by storm with her relatable antics. The best part? The more DIY your costume, the better — wear some grey, put a dab of pink blush and you're done!

Raygun

If you somehow missed it, Raygun was the Australian breakdancer whose Olympic performance went viral worldwide. While there were other standout athletes this year, Raygun truly stole the show with her average dance skills and immense faith in her own talent.

The Cast of Challengers

In internet time, Zendaya's Challengers feels like a distant memory, but it still makes for the perfect throuple costume. Dressing up like a tennis player is more about the attitude anyway.

Primavera Sound Barcelona Lineup

The headline acts for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2025 are the best of…well, all worlds. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX will be taking centre stage — would we be amiss to call them a more yassified version of the rather demure Powerpuff Girls? The Powerpop girls, if we may.

Justin & Hailey Bieber at the Rhode Launch

This is definitely old news, but can you really show the difference between an IT Girl and an IT Boy better than Justin and Hailey at the Rhode Dunkin' Donuts event? The costume is ridiculously easy to re-create yet the impact is immediate.

Anna Delvey on Dancing with the Stars

Remember Anna Delvey? The con artist who posed as a wealthy heiress debuted on Dancing with the Stars while under house arrest. Her signature ankle monitor is honestly the only accessory you need to nail the essence of her distinctive style.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet-themed costumes were everywhere at the NYC contest hosted by YouTube personality Anthony Po. Honestly, uf people can get creative without even resembling him, why not snag a wig and a purple suit to embody his Willy Wonka character?

So, which Gen Z moment are you embodying this Halloween?