2024 Union Budget lowers rate of gold by 4000, invest in these 4 types of heritage jewellery

On July 24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the Basic Customs Duty on precious metals like gold and silver by 6%. Simply put, investing in these metals has just become more affordable than it has been in recent years. Celebrities wearing heritage jewellery for their weddings

India’s rich cultural heritage includes exquisite traditional gold jewellery such as kundan, polki, and temple. If you're considering adding to your gold collection now that prices are at an all-time low, why not delve into the making of these stunning pieces before investing?

Polki diamonds

One of the most popular pieces of jewellery worn at a North Indian wedding is polki. Even Radhika Merchant was spotted in a resplendent heritage gold and polki choker, a 20-year-old heirloom set passed on from her mother. The history of polki spans decades and the style consists of uncut polki diamonds inlaid on silver or 24k gold foil. A good alternative to plain gold, most polki jewellery embodies a modern essence rife with traditional floral and animal motifs, perfect for the modern bride.

Radhika Merchant in a heritage gold & polki set

Kundan jewellery

Another hallmark of Indian cultural jewellery is kundan jewellery. Creating this type of heritage jewellery requires years of craftsmanship, since its a tricky process that involves embedding precious stones into softened gold. The gold acts as a frame, securing the stones without the use of any adhesive, although sometimes wax is used.

The prominence of kundan jewellery in the 21st century can be attributed to a series of iconic moments. Films like Bajirao Mastani (2015) and the web series Heeramandi have prominently featured this exquisite design, bringing it back into the spotlight. In fact, even Isha Ambani uniquely used kundan jewels from her personal collection for a one-of-a-kind blouse for her brother, Anant Ambani's wedding of the year.

Isha Ambani in a kundan blouse

Temple jewellery

A staple in South Indian bridal trousseaus, temple jewellery is made entirely of gold and features designs depicting mystical images of gods and goddesses inspired by the temples of South India. This type of jewellery tends to be comparatively simplistic, drawing attention to the intricate carvings and illustrations instead of colourful gemstones or diamonds. Even Deepika Padukone was famously spotted wearing these heritage pieces during her Konkani wedding ceremony.

Deepika at her Konkani ceremony

Thewa Jewellery

Thewa is a unique art of jewellery making that involves fusing intricately worked gold sheets onto molten glass. Originating from Rajasthan, thewa jewellery traditionally uses 23K gold combined with multicolored gemstones. Though the craft has nearly faded away, its exquisite beauty has secured its place in prestigious institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the Geological Museum in London.

Thewa jewellery is also a type of heritage jewellery

As prices become more affordable, now is the perfect time to not only invest in these exquisite pieces but also to appreciate their historical and cultural significance.