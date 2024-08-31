Forget gold or diamonds, here's how Angelina Jolie's tattoos are the only accessory she needs

Tattoos have long been a subject of debate, with opinions ranging from admiration to scepticism. In current times though, tattoos have evolved into a celebrated form of personal expression. They serve as more than just ink on the skin; they are fashion accessories that tell stories, reflect experiences, and highlight individuality. When it comes to celebrities, Angelina Jolie is a prime example of someone who uses tattoos as a signature element of her style, often choosing to forgo traditional jewellery stacks or bigger pieces in favour of letting her ink speak for itself. Here's how Angelina Jolie's tattoos are the only accessory she needs

Venice Film Festival 2024

At the 2024 Venice Film Festival, Angelina turned heads on the red carpet dressed in a stunning Saint Laurent black gown. The simple, design of the dress was the perfect canvas for Jolie’s tattoos, which she prominently displayed as her main accessory. Paired with a vintage Cartier Panthère brooch and Wayfarer sunglasses, Jolie’s tattoos added a layer of personal flair to the otherwise classic ensemble.

These Sak Yant tattoos are a traditional Thai style of tattoo, associated with spirituality and religion. Each of her Sak Yant tattoos has been done by Ajarn Noo Kanpai, a Thai tattoo master who specializes in this style.

The 77th Tony Awards

At the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Angelina unveiled a new tattoo — a small, elegant swallow perched atop her chest. The ink, delicately placed near her collarbone, was prominently displayed thanks to her custom light-teal Versace velvet gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline that perfectly framed the bird in flight.

The tattoo, while striking, remains a mystery in terms of its personal significance. The intricate design was crafted by Jolie's longtime friend and tattoo artist, Mark Mahoney.

The Eternals' Screening

During the 16th Rome Film Festival, Jolie attended the screening of The Eternals (2021) in another Versace gown made from deadstock chainmail. The standout texture of the dress contrasted with the intricate designs of her tattoos. The tattoos on her upper arm have a significant meaning — they feature the the coordinates of locations where six of her children were born.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Premiere

For the Rome premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) Angelina once again chose a custom Atelier Versace gown, this time with a deep, strapless black that showed off her wrist tattoos. The Arabic script tattoo on her arm translates to determination and also acts as a cover up to the custom abstract lines tattoo created by Billy Bob Thornton and herself during their marriage.

UK Film Premiere of Salt

Rewind to the UK premiere of Salt (2010) in London, and you’ll find one of Angelina's most trend based looks. Wearing an Amanda Wakeley dress, Angelina embraced her inner fashionista, with her tattoos serving as the ultimate accessory (in addition to that pink belt). On the inside of her left elbow is the message, “a prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages” which happens to be the subtitle of the Tennessee Williams’ 1941 play Stairs to the Roof.

Rather than relying on traditional accessories, Angelina uses her body art to enhance her outfits, making each appearance uniquely her own.