Robert Wun releases a 10th-anniversary magical-realism collection, but Indian designers did it first

Robert Wun celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his label in Hong Kong with a re-iterated couture show called The Homecoming Show. With 10 new looks and 11 pulled from the archive of the past decade, his latest collection displayed at the Hong Kong Palace Museum was a heartfelt homecoming. In an interview with Tatler he said, “We look back to what defines us as a brand through the entire journey. Hong Kong [is] the place where I was born and raised. The aim was to dissect what made me who I am today, embrace those roots with grace, look back while moving forward with hope, and illustrate my Hong Kong with an open heart, a personal one, a universal one and most importantly a collective one.” Robert Wun launched his 10th-anniversary collection

The surrealist looks are the newest in a series of what seems to be a new trend. While for Wun it was the unconditional passing of time, his personal history and to find a human connection between abstract concepts, for designer Amit Aggarwal it was more deterministic. The Indian designer focused on the “cause-and-effect nature of time” and how “time shapes itself through various forms and structures, blending order with fluidity in each moment” for his FDCI India Couture Week collection. “This collection blends philosophical, mythological, religious, scientific, and cosmological ideas, creating a unique vocabulary for the brand. With ANTEVORTA, we delve into the profound relationship between time and the universe, emphasising that nothing exists independently of it,” he said to Elle.

A designer's obsession with the otherwordly is not as new as we might think. Magic, fantasy and fabulism have always had their place in high fashion. Another Indian maestro employing the fantastical concept is Gaurav Gupta. His Couture Week collection was termed Arunodaya, symbolising “the mystical transformation of night into day, symbolising hope, renewal, and the infinite possibilities that come with each new beginning”.

Similarly, an under-the-radar Indian designer who uses this subversion for wearable fits instead of haute couture is Ashish Gupta. His political work composed of sequins aims to “disrupt and deceive the eye, with trompe l’oeil effects and unexpected references”. The designer's use of sequins to create knit wear, as well as his playful yet seditious take on fashion, introduces a sense of imaginative exploration — qualities that evoke the ethos of magical realism but in a highly artistic, grounded way.“Part of my attraction to sequins is that collision of high and low taste. When I started designing, they really had this dodgy cocktail dress kind of association. I love a bit of bad taste, so that was part of it,” he said to the Guardian in 2023.

A highlight of the industry though, has to be P.E.L.L.A. While the current website of the designer is not functioning, the founder, Priyanka Ella Lorean Lama is usually found at offline couture festivals. “Deliberate imperfections are incorporated in the design to give a ‘wrong’ solution to an otherwise correct norm. My patterns are often developed from a single block of fabric requiring a minimum of measurement and sewing,” said Priyanka to Platform.

The transitory space between magic and realism has been a big part of the high fashion movement and alongside the likes of Cheney Chan, Maison Margiela and Maison Schiaparelli, it becomes a task born of duty — to keep an eye out for the Indian designers claiming their space in the genre.