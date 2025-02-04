Menu Explore
The dress code for Meta Gala 2025 is ‘Tailored for You’ along with various celebrity hosts

ByAkshita Prakash
Feb 04, 2025 08:55 PM IST

The Met Gala, scheduled for May 2025, announces its dress code 'Tailored for You' focusing on menswear.

Met Gala is an annual event, held on the first Monday of May every year, has announced the dress code for this year. And this year's theme is personal. While the exhibition is titled ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ the dress code for the guests is ‘Tailored for You’ with a focus on menswear for the first time since 2003.

Anna Wintor
Anna Wintor

The Met shares that this dress code will pay tribute to the exhibition and is “purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," according to Vogue. It will also encourage guests to embrace their personal style when selecting outfits for the event. It “explores the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities, focusing on the emergence, significance, and proliferation of the Black dandy,” Vogue notes.

Along with this, the Met Gala co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams—along with honorary chair LeBron James and the Met Gala Host Committee includes celebrities like André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Grace Wales Bonner, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, USHER, and Kara Walker.

The exhibition will be on view from May 10 through October 26 featuring 12 sections, with each representing the characteristics of the dandy aesthetic– Ownership, Presence, Distinction, Disguise, Freedom, Champion, Respectability, Jook, Heritage, Beauty, Cool, and Cosmopolitanism.

