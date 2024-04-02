Japan's crochet cakes are the cutest thing you'll see today
From mini bags to pillows, the viral confections are a treat that looks too good to eat!
Japanese desserts have always hit Instagram gold - whether it's the cute mochi or the dango dumplings, wagashi sweets and daifuku rice cakes. And you can add another to this list - crochet cakes! The little confections are all over Instagram and look too pretty to eat!
Knitted treats that look adorable
Like their name, crochet cakes - made by Osaka-based patisserie Masahiko Ozumi Paris - resemble perfectly-knitted crochet items.
There's everything from little pillows to mini bags and clutches and knick-knack boxes and they are so intricate, you'd wish they were real!
The desserts make the case for size - where not everything has to be large to make an impact. Made via a special technique that creates the quilting pattern, the layered treats show off seamless yarn work and look like they are a crochet souvenir. But, cut into one of them to discover layers of cream and cake. It's no wopnder then that a lot of folks are posting them on social media!
The confections can be made in a variety of flavours as well - from dark chocolate to strawberry, cheesecake, salted caramel, matcha and they go seasonal, too!