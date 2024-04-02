Japan's crochet cakes are the cutest thing you'll see today

Japanese desserts have always hit Instagram gold - whether it's the cute mochi or the dango dumplings, wagashi sweets and daifuku rice cakes. And you can add another to this list - crochet cakes! The little confections are all over Instagram and look too pretty to eat!

Crochet cakes made by Masahiko Ozumi Paris look like an actual knitted souvenir and they're going viral (Instagram)

Knitted treats that look adorable

Like their name, crochet cakes - made by Osaka-based patisserie Masahiko Ozumi Paris - resemble perfectly-knitted crochet items.

The desserts take on a variety of shapes (Instagram)



There's everything from little pillows to mini bags and clutches and knick-knack boxes and they are so intricate, you'd wish they were real!

The layered delights are made of cream and cake(Instagram)



The desserts make the case for size - where not everything has to be large to make an impact. Made via a special technique that creates the quilting pattern, the layered treats show off seamless yarn work and look like they are a crochet souvenir. But, cut into one of them to discover layers of cream and cake. It's no wopnder then that a lot of folks are posting them on social media!



The confections can be made in a variety of flavours as well - from dark chocolate to strawberry, cheesecake, salted caramel, matcha and they go seasonal, too!