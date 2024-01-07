Last year was tough, but work helped me stay afloat: Shubhangi Atre

Actor Shubhangi Atre asserts lessons learnt from life always help you to stay put in your career as well. Actor Shubhangi Atre

“Life always teaches you, it’s on us how we take those big or small lessons and implement them in life. Last year was not at all easy for me and I was on a roller coaster ride, but my work kept me happy throughout the phase. It’s surprising how I get on the set and once the camera is switched on, in no time I become the character I am playing. This transformation pattern helps me stay afloat and not think much about life’s ups and downs,” the Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015) and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari (2016) actor, who separated from her husband in March 2023.

Atre says that finally she is glad that things are on a roll on the personal front as well. “My daughter enrolled for her astrophysics course abroad. It was her dream course and, finally, she’s at it. My mother had a fracture and things went a bit haywire but thankfully as the year ended things were back in place for us. My daughter was with me to ring in the new year. And, I hope to meet my daughter every three months this year because I miss her the most,” she says with a smile.

The actor feels proud to be part of one of the longest running sitcoms. “It’s surely a blessing when you are at peace – workwise as well as personally. My role of Angoori in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! has been a blessing in disguise. I have enjoyed being associated with it all these years. Also, whatever time I’ll get from my daily soap, I plan to try OTT medium as I am in awe of its heartland stories and characters.”