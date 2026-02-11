Building champions, changing lives: The story of The Golf Foundation

Under Luthra’s leadership, TGF has pioneered a holistic athlete-development model that extends far beyond coaching. Young golfers receive structured training, competitive exposure, equipment support, fitness and nutrition guidance, academic mentoring, and sustained engagement with senior professionals. This 360-degree framework does more than build athletes, it nurtures discipline, confidence, resilience, and leadership, enabling young individuals to thrive both on and off the course.

For nearly three decades, The Golf Foundation (TGF) has been quietly yet decisively reshaping the landscape of Indian golf, transforming what was once perceived as an elite pastime into an inclusive, opportunity-driven sport. At the heart of this transformation is Amit Luthra, whose guiding belief that “talent is universal, but opportunity is not” has shaped TGF’s mission and approach. His work has consistently bridged the gap between grassroots potential and professional excellence, ensuring that socio-economic background does not dictate sporting destiny.

One of the most compelling testaments to this vision is Shubham Jaglan, the son of a milkman from Haryana. Identified through TGF’s grassroots outreach, Shubham possessed raw talent but lacked access, resources, and exposure. Through sustained support from TGF — including professional coaching, tournament participation, financial assistance, visa facilitation to the USA, and mentorship, he has risen through junior and amateur circuits to compete successfully on the Asian Tour and the Tour of Americas, securing podium finishes along the way. His journey stands as powerful proof that when structured support meets genuine talent, barriers dissolve.

TGF’s impact has expanded further through strategic collaborations, most notably with The R&A and DP World under the IGPL – Golf Growth Initiative, which introduces golf to EWS children in schools and playgrounds across India. This initiative is not only broadening participation but also reshaping perceptions of golf at a grassroots level.

In keeping with its mission to expand the sport’s reach and visibility, TGF has recently hosted high-impact fundraising tournaments at the Golf Presidency Club, Mumbai, and the Delhi Golf Club. These events brought together sports leaders, philanthropists, corporate partners, and cultural icons in support of TGF’s grassroots vision. The Mumbai edition saw Aamir Khan lend his presence and advocacy, while Boman Irani stood in solidarity in Delhi reinforcing the role of sport as a catalyst for social change.

Over the years, The Golf Foundation has been widely recognized for its transformative work, receiving prestigious honors including the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar (2017), Mahatma Award for Social Good & Impact (2022), Global NGO Expo Award (2021), Vocational Excellence Award (2020), National NGO & CSR Excellence Award (2019), Global Leaders Award – UAE (2019), SABERA Awards (2018), and the Margdarshan Award (2013) — cementing its reputation as a leader in sports-led social development.

TGF’s impact is further reflected in the achievements of its beneficiaries, who have received accolades such as the NDTV Award (2012), Margdarshan Award (2013), PHD Award (2015), Sports Illustrated Award (2016), TAAI Award (2018), and TIE–ASPIRE Achiever Awards (2018) - demonstrating how structured support translates into real success and recognition.

The Foundation has also enjoyed steadfast support from film personalities including Mandira Bedi, Zaira Wasim, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, and Aamir Khan. From the cricketing fraternity, legends such as Kapil Dev, Murali Kartik, Nikhil Chopra, Syed Kirmani, Ajit Agarkar, Atul Wassan, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene have lent their encouragement and advocacy to TGF’s mission.

Together, these partnerships, recognitions, and achievements underscore why The Golf Foundation stands today as a trusted, award-winning institution driving inclusive growth through golf in India, not just creating golfers, but shaping future leaders.

