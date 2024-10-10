Navratri Special | Aneri Vajani says, Nine days ke liye ghar ka mahaul badal jata hai

For actor Aneri Vajani, a Gujarati living in Mumbai, Navratri is the time for unlimited festivities, delicacies and pandal hopping. Actor Aneri Vajani

“There was a time I never used to miss Navratri — whether working or travelling. I used to sort my wardrobe and plan my ensemble for all nine days. I remember telling my producers and clearly stating in my contract, abhi jitna kaam karana hai kara lo but for entire Navratri days you must leave me by 6.30 so that I reach the ground and get into the dandiya mode,” says the actor.

“All nine days ghar ka mahaul badal jata hai. Subah ki puja is something none of us miss. As my mom fasts for all nine days, so all delicacies be it saboo dana khichdi, suran ki sabzi are delicacies I relish. And, it’s still beyond my comprehension that why the food tastes yummiest during Navratri. Bas man karta hai ki yahi de do,” she adds.

Last seen in Anupamaa and Baghin (2023) the actor recalls her best Navratri memories.

“As a child I was training in Bharatnatyam so that always favoured me during the festive season. I used to win so many garba prizes at the events held in my chawl, back in my hometown. Ab sab badal gya hai. Due to work, for the last two years, I have missed a lot of fun but no qualms as work is my priority as of now, woh bhi Maa ka aashirwad hai. Also, this year is even more special as my sister is here from the UK for the festival so, pandal hopping along with the Falguni Pathak concert is on the cards,” shares Vajani.