Ratan Tata's will unveiled: Most of the money will go to non-profit initiatives

Following the passing of Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata on October 9, 2024, the details of his will have sparked widespread interest. Tata's substantial wealth, estimated at Rs10,000 crores, will be allocated to various beneficiaries, including half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, brother Jimmy Tata, his devoted butler and his assistant Shantanu Naidu. As for the executors of the will, Tata entrusted senior lawyer Darius Khambata, Mehli Mistry, and his half-sisters with the responsibility. His will be probated by the Bombay High Court. Ratan Tata alongside Shantanu Naidu

The ardent philanthropist gave assets to his foundation, his brother Jimmy Tata, and his half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy. But most notable is the fact that he bequeathed his 0.83% shares in Tata group companies including Tata Sons and Tata Motors are designated for the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF) which is a charitable organization expected to be led by N Chandrasekaran, the chairperson of Tata Sons. Since its establishment in 2022, the foundation has actively supported non-profit initiatives and made strategic investments.

Another heartwarming aspect of Tata's will is his provision for his German Shepherd, Tito. Adopted a few years after the loss of his previous dog, Tito will receive lifelong care from Tata's long-time cook, Rajan Shaw.

Ratan Tata with his dog, Tito

Tata’s executive assistant, Shantanu Naidu also features in his will. The industrialist decided to relinquish his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows and also waived a personal loan Naidu had taken for his overseas education. A few days after Tata's passing, Shantanu penned a heartwarming note for Tata. Tata’s will further acknowledged the dedication of Subbiah, his butler of over three decades. Known for his thoughtful gestures, Tata often brought back high-end clothing from his travels for Subbiah, underscoring the close relationship they maintained.

Ratan Tata’s legacy is not only reflected in his substantial wealth but also in his thoughtful provisions for both loved ones and the causes he championed throughout his life.