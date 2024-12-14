Ring in Christmas with 20 Indian choirs, who will perform a medley of carols in Mumbai

Christmas is right around the corner and if you’re looking to get into the festive spirit, 20 choirs from around the country are congregating in the city. Along with the Mumbai-based choirs - The Stop-Gaps Junior Choral Ensemble and The Stop-Gaps Choral Ensemble - they will be carolling at the 41st edition of the Festival of Festive Music at NCPA. The two-day extravaganza will feature choirs, made up of only singers, along with ensembles (a group of musicians that play together) as they present traditional and contemporary Christmas songs. Choirs from all over India are coming to Mumbai to ring in Christmas

Helming this annual musical bonanza is composer and conductor Alfred J D’Souza, who has been meticulously planning this for about a year. “Since I founded this festival I have always composed the finale song. This year the song is called "Don't be an Elf on a Shelf" as the theme is about lending a helping hand. The song is to tell people not to be ornamental when they can be of use. It can take me anywhere from 20 minutes to a few days to write these songs,” say D’souza, who recently released a music book titled Because He Became A Child, a collection of nine original compositions that re-tell the story of Christmas.

The primary chorale, The Stop-Gaps Choral Ensemble, has 35 members and the additional choirs that are coming in from Chennai, Goa, and Pune, primarily this year, will perform with them. The Stop-Gaps Junior Choral Ensemble will have 35 children and teens from the ages of 6 to 16 coming together as a choir to sing.

Sydney Pereira, choirmaster, for CMinors: Male Chorus from the Holy Cross Church, Kurla, says, “This is the choir's first performance as C minors at the NCPA and Stop Gaps. We sing in church at the 7am mass every Sunday and are an all-male chorus. We will be singing some classics like "Silent Night" and "Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" as well as some new contemporary carols, too.”

Singing classics like ‘Mary Mary’, ‘Going to Bethlehem’ and ‘See That Baby’, Allan Rodrigues and his 33-member choir called the Symphony Voices, will perform. “This is the second time we are performing at the Festival of Festive Music. We came across a post about this event on social media last year as some of our friends were attending. We decided to take part as a choir and are returning this year, too,” he tells us.

What: The Festival of Festive Music

Where: NCPA, Nariman Point

When: December 14 and 15

Timing: 6.30pm and 7pm