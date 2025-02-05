Sherleen Dutt: After stampede, we were asked to go back to our tents

Actor Sherleen Dutt wanted to be a part of the Maha Kumbh Mela in a big way this year. With all in place, the actor planned a 10-day trip with her family and friends, but little did she know what was in store for her. Actor Sherleen Dutt

“I am a spiritual person and this year, I knew I must join the Maha Kumbh Mela in a way that stays with me. After my family returned on January 28, I stayed on with my group of friends, as I had to be a part of the Mauni Amavasya Shahi Snan,” shares Dutt.

She goes on to talk about the scenario when the mahurat approached: “The naga babas were preparing to begin their pre-snan rituals and head to the Sangam nose. They are always followed by processions of other sadhus on palkis. I was supposed to follow their procession. Tabhi kuch shor hua and we got to know that the paalkis were being sent back. Soon it got really chaotic. In the history of the Kumbh Mela, the sadhu-palkis had never returned without completing the snan. So, this incident left us all shocked and anxious.”

The actor called her friend who was ahead of her with the nagas. “My friend was like, ‘It’s bad situation, yahan par stampede ho gayi hai.’ We were asked to go back to our tents, where we offered prayers and sang bhajans for things to calm down,” says Dutt.

The actor, who has Koi Jaye Toh Le Aye to her credit, adds, “The officials and administration were all on toes and that’s the reason that the snan ritual could resume."

“For me Maha Kumbh will be etched in my memories be it the my holy dip, meeting naga babas or satying at the Sangam. I want to keep my best foot forward from here on,” concludes, Dutt.