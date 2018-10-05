DAVID SPIEGEL, M.D.
Willson Prof. and Associate Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University
Willson Prof. and Associate Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University
The Hindustan Times Leadership summit has become a major event in our national calendar. The issue that are discussed by distinguished panelists and other participants, including leaders from different parts of the globe, evoke immense interest in the minds of the peoplePranab Mukherjee HTLS 2011
In the long run, we must defeat the terrorists by undermining their ideology and Drying up their recruitsGeorge W. Bush HTLS 2009
Indian could be China if it were not too much domestic politics and abuse of freedom to protest and argue at willTun Mahathir Bin Mohamad HTLS 2011
Every time I come (to India), I am blown away by the progress and the potential that I seeDavid Cameron HTLS 2016
No Goal is impossible. No hurdle, I believe, is insurmountableDr. Manmohan Singh HTLS 2008
Change does not happen all of a sudden. One has to work towards it.Narendra Modi HTLS 2015
My God, Why should I be (prime minister)! I am quite happy with what I am.Pranab Mukherjee HTLS 2011
Introducing new levels of efficiency in the way we use energy is the number one solution to the climate crisis.Al Gore HTLS 2010
Here in India, the job of education every child from primary school through chance at higher educationis the work of building human potential, as it is in the United States of America.Dr. Condolezza Rice HTLS 2013
I'm one of those who believe that democracies do not go to war against other democraciesBenazir Bhutto HTLS 2003
Not many would have predicted that the Hostile suspicion between Russia and China could be converted into a strategic partnership.Atal Bihari Vajpayee HTLS 2003
I'm not the power behind the throne, I've turned down the actual chair. Why would I want to be the power behind it?Sonia Gandhi HTLS 2004
I believe the world belongs to people, not governments. To change the world, people must play a more active role.Dalai Lama HTLS 2010
We are entering an age of transparencyJulian Assange HTLS 2011
The next generation of Indian cricket is going to come from smaller towns and citiesRahul Dravid HTLS 2008
There's no reason why there shouldnt be a top tennis player from India with so many playing the sport..Boris Becker HTLS 2012
I’d like to have Oscars in India at the Ramlila Grounds... with me dancing and showing my six-pack abs…Shah Rukh Khan HTLS 2007
Look and give women the respectability and dignity they deserveAmitabh Bachchan HTLS 2016
A good game should see an even contest between bat and ball. Let the opening batsmen negotiate the fast bowlers on green tops.Sachin Tendulkar HTLS 2016
There was a need for a determined, focused global leadership but one involving all the major power, India and China includedEhud Barak HTLS 2005
The India economy will double in size in the next seven years, certainly by 2020.Gordon Brown HTLS 2010
No peace, no sustainable development without putting children firstSir Roger Moore HTLS 2005
I had two rules — don’t kiss onscreen, don’t ride a horse onscreen... I’d rather ride a heroine and kiss a horse. But seriously, kissing in a movie is so mechanical. There are hundreds of people on the set and everyone… realised my discomfort and made me comfortable.Shah Rukh Khan HTLS 2012
Size zero’s boring... I enjoy and celebrate my bodyVidya Balan HTLS 2011
We need to harness the power of cinema for social change - we can do this by promoting better cinema.Saif Ali Khan HTLS 2009
A UN Security Council makes no sense... if it excludes IndiaHenry Kissinger HTLS 2004
Corruption in high places must be dealt with firmlyL. K. Advani HTLS 2011
India is in the midst of an explosion of ambitionSir John Major HTLS 2004
I think he(Osama)is alive. But he hasn’t won. He’s not holding any victory parades, he’s in hiding. Eventually he will be brought to justice.George W. Bush HTLS 2009
We know that power is shifting east, and from now on, no issue that affects the world can be effected without India’s leadership.Tony Blair HTLS 2008
Who gets elected in India is not Pakistan's business. It is the business of the people of IndiaImran Khan HTLS 2013
I never understood how silk never used her head. It was all about the body. But there has to be another layer to a person. There's more than just the bodyVidya Balan HTLS 2011
The Godfather was an accident — it happened to be far more successful than anyone had imaginedFrancis Ford Coppola HTLS 2014
India is projected to become the fastest growing economy over the next five years, and will become of a significant sizeDr. Lawrence Summers HTLS 2015
It is actually too sad to be too rich. The only thing I was thinking during those days is how should I donate. Before I got the answer, the next year I lost 98% of the moneyMasayoshi Son HTLS 2016
I am delighted to be with such a distinguished audience. I am honoured to beback in India. About and I came here and were dazzled by India. It is a vibrant, diverse and modern nation built on an ancient civilization. I have been looking forward to coming back and saying NamasteGeorge W. Bush HTLS 2009