Pele on his first World Cup call up

Pele on getting call up for 1958 World Cup: The president of the Santos club was a friend of my father and although I wanted to join Corinthians, my father asked me to join Santos. A year later I was called up to the national team for the World Cup.

When my friends told you have been selected for the national team of Brazil for the world cup in Sweden, I said you are joking, says Pele.