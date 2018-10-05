Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 05, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

speakers

speaker
RAJNATH SINGH

Hon. Minister of Home Affairs, Government of India
speaker
ARUN JAITLEY

Hon. Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India
speaker
PIYUSH GOYAL

Hon. Minister of Railways and Coal, Government of India
speaker
RAHUL GANDHI

President, Indian National Congress
speaker
WILL SMITH

Actor, Producer and Musician
speaker
PELÉ

Football Legend
speaker
CAPT. AMARINDER SINGH

Hon. Chief Minister of Punjab
speaker
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra
speaker
H.D. KUMARASWAMY

Hon. Chief Minister of Karnataka
speaker
DIPAK MISRA

Former Chief Justice of India
speaker
P.V. SINDHU

Indian Badminton Player
speaker
HEENA SIDHU

Indian Shooter
speaker
HIMA DAS

Indian Athlete
speaker
RANVEER SINGH

Actor
speaker
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Actor
speaker
KAMAL HAASAN

Actor, Filmmaker and Founder, Makkal Needhi Maiam
speaker
DR. HUIYAO WANG

Founder & President, Centre for China and Globalization (CCG)
speaker
S. JAISHANKAR

President, Global Corporate Affairs, Tata Sons and Former Foreign Secretary of India
speaker
PROF. JEAN-PIERRE CABESTAN

Prof., Dept. of Govt. and Intl. Studies, Hong Kong Baptist University
speaker
TWINKLE KHANNA

Author, Columnist and Film Producer
speaker
ANGELA MISSONI

Creative Director, Missoni
speaker
TARUN TAHILIANI

Indian Fashion Designer
speaker
AMISH TRIPATHI

Author
speaker
DR. SHEKHAR SAXENA

Visiting Professor, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
speaker
DR. DAVID SPIEGEL, M.D.

Willson Prof and Associate Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences
speaker
RICHARD ALLAN

VP Policy Solutions, Facebook
speaker
STEVE McCURRY

Photographer and Visual Storyteller