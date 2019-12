Climbing up to the mountain top is easy, staying there is difficult: Phelps

“I wanted to finish my career on my terms. In 2012, I felt I didn’t do what I had to do. I chose I wanted to come back and the coach said we will do it my way. I trusted the process.On comeback, I felt like a high school kid.That was the best part of my journey,” said Phelps.

“Climbing up to the mountain top is easy, staying there is difficult.,” he added.