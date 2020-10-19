ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas and present international quality thought- platforms aimed at solutions. The last seventeen Summits have been outstanding successes with attendance by leaders from India and across the world. The audience comprised of senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators and analysts. Over the years, the Summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited fora.

Two successful editions of the Summit have also been hosted in Singapore where top leaders of the region gathered together to discuss the unstoppable rise of Asia & the East, amidst the political & economic surge and the changing paradigm of the world order.

This year, at the turn of the decade, as the world grapples with the pandemic, the 18th edition of the Summit, that will be held virtually, aims to drive conversations that can help with - 'Defining a New Era', the theme of this year's Summit.

The virtual Summit will bring together global leaders to draw a blueprint for what lies ahead for India and the world. Live discussion will be spread over 4 weeks starting November 19, 2020; every Thursday and Friday.

Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Nov 18, 2020 21:32 IST
#HTLS2019: Akshay Kumar on interviewing PM Modi; Kareena on pay parity
Oct 16, 2020 13:38 IST
‘My outfits represent unabashed feminity’: Prabal Gurung at #HTLS2019
Oct 16, 2020 13:26 IST
Didn’t want to be alive after 2012 Olympics: Michael Phelps | #HTLS2019
Oct 16, 2020 13:28 IST

DAY ONE. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2020
1800 - 1845
COVID 19; WHERE DO WE STAND
DR RANDEEP GULERIA

DIRECTOR, AIIMS

DR ASHISH K. JHA

DEAN, BROWN UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH

IN CONVERSATION WITH R. SUKUMAR, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, HINDUSTAN TIMES
1845 - 1930
ADAR POONAWALLA

CEO & OWNER, SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA

IN CONVERSATION WITH SANCHITA SHARMA, EDITOR HEALTH & SCIENCE, HINDUSTAN TIMES
DAY TWO. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2020
1800 - 1840
KAPIL DEV

FORMER CAPTAIN, INDIAN CRICKET TEAM

IN CONVERSATION WITH AYAZ MEMON, SPORTS WRITER AND JOURNALIST
1840 - 1930
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

HON. CHIEF MINISTER OF DELHI

IN CONVERSATION WITH KUNAL PRADHAN, EXECUTIVE EDITOR, HINDUSTAN TIMES

The experience of an in-person event with the flexibility of location independence! The virtual event will imitate a traditional in-person event with opportunities to interact with speakers and other attendees in a virtual environment on the web

    Quickly sign-up with your official email ID and fill in attendee details

    Look for our update emails and use the provided credential on the virtual event day

    Get access to the virtual event: Presentations, Panel Discussions, Networking Areas, and a lot more

HTLS 2020: ‘Thrilled, delighted,’ says Brown University’s Dr Ashish Jha on Moderna,...
UPDATED ON Nov 19, 2020 18:28 IST
HTLS 2020: At the forefront of the race for Covid-19 vaccine
UPDATED ON Nov 19, 2020 17:50 IST
HTLS 2020: Leading the charge to transform the Capital
UPDATED ON Nov 19, 2020 17:43 IST
HTLS 2020: Heralding a new era of Indian assertiveness in global order
UPDATED ON Nov 19, 2020 17:42 IST
