htlsspeakersbio

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:44 IST

José Mourinho is one of the world’s most accomplished managers achieving 26 senior trophies. He is renowned for his tactical prowess, game management and impressive track record, managing Europe’s top clubs including FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea FC, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He is the only active manager to have won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain), and one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto 2004 and Inter Milan 2010. He is also a three time Premier League Champion with Chelsea FC (2005, 2006, 2015). Following these successes, he was awarded the first ever Best Manager in World award 2010 and in January 2017 he was named amongst the ten greatest managers of all time (only active manager to be named). Off-field he is a committed ambassador and supporter of the United Nation’s World Food Programme Against Hunger. In global footballing circles, Jose has now affectionately become hailed as ‘The Special One’.