e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

José Mourinho

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:44 IST

Hindustan Times
         

José Mourinho is one of the world’s most accomplished managers achieving 26 senior trophies. He is renowned for his tactical prowess, game management and impressive track record, managing Europe’s top clubs including FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea FC, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He is the only active manager to have won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain), and one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto 2004 and Inter Milan 2010. He is also a three time Premier League Champion with Chelsea FC (2005, 2006, 2015). Following these successes, he was awarded the first ever Best Manager in World award 2010 and in January 2017 he was named amongst the ten greatest managers of all time (only active manager to be named). Off-field he is a committed ambassador and supporter of the United Nation’s World Food Programme Against Hunger. In global footballing circles, Jose has now affectionately become hailed as ‘The Special One’.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News