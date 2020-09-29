I also plan to shoot a project in Lucknow soon: Mohd Chand

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:56 IST

Lucknowite Mohammad Chand, who started his film production career with the film ‘Acid’, has already shot for his new joint-venture ‘Vebbie’ in Manali and is set to shoot his first solo production soon.

“We have signed veteran actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhant Kapoor, Adha Sharma and I’m in process to sign in Shweta Rohira. The film includes five different horror stories and each story will have well-known face. We are in pre-production stage and plan to go on floor in October. This is a web-film and we are in talks with various OTT platforms,” he says.

Mohd. Chand ventured into film production last year. “Basically I’m into a real-estate and food-related business. But like many Indians I love Hindi films since childhood. It was due to my food business I was associated with shootings happening in Uttar Pradesh. Then I met film maker and actor Man Singh while he was shooting ‘Acid’ in Lucknow. I joined the project as one of the producers. The film was based on an acid survivor and released in January.”

With the same team he was about to start a joint-production ‘Vebbie’ when the lockdown happened. “We finally shot the film in the unlock phase in Manali and Mohali-Chandigarh. The entire team was first quarantined for 14 days then we shot for nearly a month and currently the film is in post-production. Being a suspense thriller, the film explores the dark side of the web world.” It stars Man Singh, Pradeep Nagar, Eiden Rose, Sahil Brown and Qadir Khan.

Talking about his solo project, Mohd Chand said, “The film will be shot in Mumbai but I also plan to shoot a project in Lucknow soon.”