e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

‘I carry my small-town origin like a badge’

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 17:37 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Aashish Bhardhwaj
Aashish Bhardhwaj
         

Young actor Aashish Bhardhwaj feels being from a small town can never be a deterrent in fulfilling one’s dream. “I hail from Khatauli district near Meerut, UP, and I carry my small-town origin like a badge. I tell everyone that though I come from a small settlement, still I dream big and know how to achieve those dreams.”

It was during his second-year in college that Aashish joined theatre in Delhi. “I joined theatre and did a number of plays with different groups before joining an international modelling agency as their face and shifted to Mumbai. I did a big commercial and simultaneously started doing theatre and acting workshops,” he said.

He did a number of editorial shoots, ads and commercials that made him survive in the industry. “As I have no industry background so this was how I was learning and earning both. I auditioned throughout my stay for almost all production houses till I got a call from Ekta Kapoor’s production house for their ongoing show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ and finally I got the show. I’m still doing the daily and along with it I have finalised a few scripts too.”

Talking about his Lucknow connection he said, “In my teens all my focus was cricket. As students we came to Lucknow for various tournaments and camps. I played and camped in almost all cricketing grounds of the city be it KD Singh Babu Stadium, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Aliganj stadium.”

top news
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
CSK vs DC live: Where will Dhoni bat against Delhi Capitals?
CSK vs DC live: Where will Dhoni bat against Delhi Capitals?
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Islamic State-returned Kerala man convicted, quantum of punishment on Monday
Islamic State-returned Kerala man convicted, quantum of punishment on Monday
China’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in animal test: All you need to know
China’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in animal test: All you need to know
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
Terror probe launched after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack
Terror probe launched after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In