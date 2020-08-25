‘I feel safer shooting in the hills’

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:12 IST

Actor Brijendra Kala had a packed shooting schedule when the lockdown happened. Yet his films like ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana and ‘Ghoomketu’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead released on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

During the unlock phase Kala has shot for an Ad film, a film ‘The Last Resort’ in Vadodara and is currently shooting for ‘Samosa & Sons’ at Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand.

“It’s a love story and a touching subject on gender issues and traditional rituals. It has Sanjay Mishra and Jeetu Shastri besides others. The film is being directed by Shalini Shah who too hails from the hills comes with Rajesh Shah as DOP,” he said.

“I feel it’s much safer to shoot in mountains. The film came as a good outdoor shoot amidst clean air. I am feeling healthy in these serene surroundings though we are shooting with a small crew and taking full precautions due to coronavirus,” the versatile actor said.

He has another reason to feel happy about. “One of the main reasons to say yes to the film was that I come from Nauriyal Gaon in Pauri Garhwal. So my roots are in the mountains even though I had grown up in Mathura where my father worked at the veterinary hospital. I make no distinction between UP and Uttarakhand,” he said over phone.

Prior to this he shot for film ‘The Last Resort’ in Varodra for 10 days. “We shot it in a resort in isolation and full safety. Before that I shot an advertisement.”

The OTT platform, he said, has come as a boon for small-budget filmmakers. “Earlier, filmmakers used to think that a film should be released on the big screen. But it was a problem for small films. But, the success on OTT has given low-budget filmmakers confidence and hopefully it will reduce the mad rush for getting a film released on theatres,” he said.

He will be shooting for a big OTT-series in October besides shooting for the fourth season of ‘Aaam Aadmi Family’. Last year, he shot for ‘Ram Prasad Ki Tehari’, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ and ‘Love Hackers’ in Lucknow.

“I was shooting for ‘Sherni’ starring Vidya Balan in Bhopal where lockdown happened. I have also shot for ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ with Devyenndu Sharma, Anand Vidhaat and Anupriya Goenka. In Badaun, I have shot for ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ which has Atul Srivastava and another film that I am doing with him is ‘Mard Ko Dard Hota Hai’.”

“In lockdown I have made my family happy by being with them but now my dates are being readjusted for different shoots. The readjustment is a big task. I feel blessed that I am getting enough work despite the pandemic. But I feel bad because due to small units, many crew members have been unemployed,” he said.