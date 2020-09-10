I love drama in life & on TV, says Urfi

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 19:02 IST

A self-confessed drama queen, actor Urfi Javed feels that she is best suited for TV. “I love drama and TV serials are full of it. TV is my first love and I have grown up watching daily soaps and living them! In real life too, if I don’t get drama, I get bored,” the bubby Lucknowite said.

The ‘Bepannah’ and ‘Meri Durga’ actor wants to do only TV for now. “It still has better opportunities for newcomers. There is a lot of work and no nepotism! I will love to do OTT series if I get and even a film but won’t run after it! Also, I don’t have unrealistic expectations in my head. I just want to act immaterial of length of character and medium.”

After completing studies from City Montessori School, she took admission in Amity University which she left after a few months, because her parents separated.

“I wanted to become an actor but I knew my family would not allow it, so I kept that dream somewhere on the sidelines. I wanted to become a fashion designer but my father did not allow me. After this, I thought that I would end up becoming a waitress or something in a fast-food chain.”

She landed in Mumbai for a job in a TV channel which she did not get. “Then I thought, let me try what I wanted in life. And, I have been very, very lucky that in three months I got my first show ‘Tedhi Medhi Family’. I believe God has plans for everyone — just trust the process.”

Before the lockdown she left ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and is now shooting for ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’. “I know it’s unsafe but all precautions are being taken. It’s a Catch-22 situation, if one does not work then one will die of hunger, and if one does then can die of corona…so it’s better to die working…I guess!”

Urfi relates to her character in the show. “My character Payal is a small-town girl who aspires to be a big star. She is bubbly, full of life, speaks a lot and is always on her phone like me. Difference is that she is simple, innocent and dumb, while I was always clever and street-smart despite coming from Lucknow — which is like a village for many in Mumbai.”

Hailing from the city was an advantage for her. “Since I belong to Lucknow, my Hindi and Urdu were always good. This got me good attention at auditions. People have been very nice to me.”

During the lockdown she stayed in Lucknow. “We are four sisters and a brother and with mother we are a loving family and we had a lot of fun and drama during my long stay,” she added.