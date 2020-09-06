I see life on a bigger canvas, says Ratan Rajput

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:31 IST

After being part of the industry for twelve years, actor Ratan Rajput finds the ongoing nepotism and outsider debate pointless.

According to her, “Groupism is a general term and we all have seen it existing in joint families of our society for long. Favouritism again is part of our homes. So we all are well trained to handle them ourselves.”

“Being a Bihari girl I always knew that whether I’m going out for higher studies or work, I’ll have to prove myself more than anyone else. Since, we have a point to prove so we are more focused and work really hard to set a benchmark. ‘Chana-chabena ka kar’ we go to new city, live on rent and slog hard which makes all outsiders stronger than insiders,” said the ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Na Kijo,’ actor.

The actor likes going slow in terms of work. “I see life on a bigger canvas and not only in terms of work. I enjoy my work but at the same time I also want to take up things which I want to do in life. I want to explore personal life too. The gap I had after ‘Santoshi Maa’ (2017) show was because my father passed away and I was under a lot of stress. So, I took time to explore life in my own way.”

At present, the ‘Mahabharat’ actor is back to work. “I have been part of previous version of this show but now it’s in a new avatar. I am back doing ‘Santoshi Maa: Sunaiye Vrat Kathyein’ which has a new family and story line. So, everything is new for me as an artiste. Earlier, I was there as a ‘bhakt’ and now I am as the ‘ansh’ of the deity.”

Ratan is busy in another project too. “There is something else I am working upon where I am very focused and everyone will come to know about it soon. All I can say that it’s related to me and the industry. It’s the same project for which I went to Bihar and got stuck in lockdown for almost three months,” she said.

The period brought a lot of changes in her. Telling about it she said, “Due to my stay in a village, I changed as a person and that reflects in the artiste’s work as well. I have not worked much in my life in comparison to what I did in this period as I had no choice”.

On being selective about her work, she said, “I have been very choosy and will remain so. I prefer doing one project at a time. I won’t be seen all over the place but, having said that I believe to change myself as per the situation. I will keep working and wait for projects I want to do.”