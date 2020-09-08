e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

I take up roles that connect with the audience, says Geetika Tyagi

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 15:47 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Geetika Tyagi
Geetika Tyagi (Sourced)
         

Actor Geetika Tyagi believes in moving forward with time and to take up good projects only. “I love acting it gives the right dose of happiness and creative satisfaction too. I just don’t take up roles to sustain in the industry but to connect with my audiences and leave a mark with my performance. The size of the role never really mattered and never will,” said the ‘22 Yards’ and ‘City of Dreams,’ actor.

Talking about her initial days the ‘Powder,’ actor said “I belong to family of journalists and theatre lovers. So, I have imbibed that love for art from my parents and grandparents. I started doing theatre as a kid all thanks to my grandmother. Then I joined media and became a journalist but soon realised that the kind of reporting I was asked to do was not my cup of tea. As that’s not what I learnt from my father — mostly ‘circus’ was being broadcasted. As I continued doing theatre, I gave up media job and took up acting full time.”

Geetika, who was recently seen in film ‘Class of 83’, feels that though her role in the film was small yet pivotal. “The story of the film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book and accounts the story of a hero policeman and his team. My character Sudha is wife of the protagonist played by Bobby Deol. She is sacrificing but also a very decisive person who understands her husband too well. It’s a beautiful character and enjoyed playing every bit of it,” she said.
The pretty actor will be next seen in the second season of the web show, ‘City Of Dreams’.

top news
Procedure to arrest Rhea Chakraborty underway, says NCB probing drugs angle in death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Procedure to arrest Rhea Chakraborty underway, says NCB probing drugs angle in death of Sushant Singh Rajput
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, say Telangana parties minus Owaisi’s AIMIM
Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, say Telangana parties minus Owaisi’s AIMIM
Covid vaccine latest: Russia’s Sputnik V out, India candidate in Phase III
Covid vaccine latest: Russia’s Sputnik V out, India candidate in Phase III
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In