I take up roles that connect with the audience, says Geetika Tyagi

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 15:47 IST

Actor Geetika Tyagi believes in moving forward with time and to take up good projects only. “I love acting it gives the right dose of happiness and creative satisfaction too. I just don’t take up roles to sustain in the industry but to connect with my audiences and leave a mark with my performance. The size of the role never really mattered and never will,” said the ‘22 Yards’ and ‘City of Dreams,’ actor.

Talking about her initial days the ‘Powder,’ actor said “I belong to family of journalists and theatre lovers. So, I have imbibed that love for art from my parents and grandparents. I started doing theatre as a kid all thanks to my grandmother. Then I joined media and became a journalist but soon realised that the kind of reporting I was asked to do was not my cup of tea. As that’s not what I learnt from my father — mostly ‘circus’ was being broadcasted. As I continued doing theatre, I gave up media job and took up acting full time.”

Geetika, who was recently seen in film ‘Class of 83’, feels that though her role in the film was small yet pivotal. “The story of the film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book and accounts the story of a hero policeman and his team. My character Sudha is wife of the protagonist played by Bobby Deol. She is sacrificing but also a very decisive person who understands her husband too well. It’s a beautiful character and enjoyed playing every bit of it,” she said.

The pretty actor will be next seen in the second season of the web show, ‘City Of Dreams’.