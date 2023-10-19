News / India News / Ashok Gehlot says candidates in Congress ‘never become CM’; explains his ‘inability’ to leave post

Ashok Gehlot says candidates in Congress ‘never become CM’; explains his ‘inability’ to leave post

ByHT News Desk
Oct 19, 2023 04:33 PM IST

Gehlot recalled the moment when he was chosen as the Rajasthan CM despite not being a candidate for the position.

Not being a chief ministerial candidate in Congress is relatively better than those who are nominated for the position, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said in a jesting manner at a press conference. Gehlot recalled how Sonia Gandhi made him the Rajasthan's CM after she became the party's president, adding that he wants to quit the CM post but bemoaned his ‘inability’ to do so.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot(Hindustan Times)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot(Hindustan Times)

“I was not the CM candidate but she (Sonia Gandhi) selected me…I want to leave the CM post but this post is not leaving me and probably will not leave me in the future either,” he said, adding that there ‘must be something in me’ because of which the party's high command had opted him to lead the state thrice.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also read: Ashok Gehlot's 'CM post' hint as he plays down Sachin Pilot rift amid first candidate list delay

CM Gehlot made the comments against the backdrop of the bitter factionalism with the party's Rajasthan unit. The state's senior leadership took a hit after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot found himself uninvited at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi. Murmurs of discontent erupted within the party over the grant of tickets ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections.

However, Gehlot has dismissed reports of the delay in ticket distribution due to his rift with Sachin Pilot, dispersing speculations of differences within the Rajasthan unit of the Congress.

"The pain of the opposition regarding the selection process is that why are there no differences in the Congress party. I am sure you are talking about Sachin Pilot. All the decisions are being made by everyone's opinion. I am participating in the decisions of Sachin Pilot's supporters, in their favour. Only the BJP is concerned with smooth decision-making," he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out