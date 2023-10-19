Ashok Gehlot says candidates in Congress ‘never become CM’; explains his ‘inability’ to leave post

Not being a chief ministerial candidate in Congress is relatively better than those who are nominated for the position, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said in a jesting manner at a press conference. Gehlot recalled how Sonia Gandhi made him the Rajasthan's CM after she became the party's president, adding that he wants to quit the CM post but bemoaned his ‘inability’ to do so. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot(Hindustan Times)

“I was not the CM candidate but she (Sonia Gandhi) selected me…I want to leave the CM post but this post is not leaving me and probably will not leave me in the future either,” he said, adding that there ‘must be something in me’ because of which the party's high command had opted him to lead the state thrice.

CM Gehlot made the comments against the backdrop of the bitter factionalism with the party's Rajasthan unit. The state's senior leadership took a hit after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot found himself uninvited at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi. Murmurs of discontent erupted within the party over the grant of tickets ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections.

However, Gehlot has dismissed reports of the delay in ticket distribution due to his rift with Sachin Pilot, dispersing speculations of differences within the Rajasthan unit of the Congress.

"The pain of the opposition regarding the selection process is that why are there no differences in the Congress party. I am sure you are talking about Sachin Pilot. All the decisions are being made by everyone's opinion. I am participating in the decisions of Sachin Pilot's supporters, in their favour. Only the BJP is concerned with smooth decision-making," he said.

