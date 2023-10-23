Chhattisgarh assembly polls: AAP releases fourth list of candidates. Check list

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday night released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has released a total of 45 candidates so far for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly - which is set to go to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

Read more: Kejriwal promises PESA implementation in Chhattisgarh if AAP voted to power

Here is the list of 12 candidates in AAP's fourth list:

Dev Ganesh Tekam - Samri constituency Alexandar - Lundra Munna Toppo - Sitapur Prakash Toppo - Jashpur Gopal Bapudia - Raigarh Sobram Singh Saima - Pali-Tanakhar Parmeshwar Prashad Sandey - Janjgir Champa Neelam Dhruv - Khallari Santosh Yadu - Baloda Bazar Vijay Gurubaxani - Raipur North Parmananad Jangde - Arang Bhagirath Manjhi - Bindrawagarh

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, AAP released a list of 37-star campaigners for the Chhattisgarh polls. The list includes Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and party leader Manish Sisodia, among others.

Notably, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia whose names are placed in the third and fifth place in the star campaigner list are currently lodged in jail in the alleged liquor scam case. Apart from ministers from Delhi and Punjab, AAP MP Raghav Chadha and cricketer Harbhajan Singh have been named in the list.

In 2018, AAP fielded 85 candidates in Chhattisgarh but failed to win any seats. The Congress scored a landslide victory, winning 68 seats of the 90 seats - toppling the BJP from the seat of power after 15 years. The BJP managed to bag only 15 seats. Meanwhile, the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged five and two seats, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!