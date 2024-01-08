Karanpur assembly polls: Congress candidate extends lead against BJP minister Surender Pal Singh

Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner has extended his lead against BJP candidate Surender Pal Singh, a minister in the Rajasthan government, after five rounds of counting. Kooner has garnered 25,688 votes while his nearest rival, Singh, is trailing by 1,870 votes. Karanpur assembly election results live updates: BJP's Surendra Pal Singh is in direct contest with Congress's Rupinder Singh Kooner.

The counting of votes for the Karanpur assembly constituency in Rajasthan, where polling was deferred due to the death of a candidate, began at 8am on Monday amid tight security. The polling for the Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of then Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted the polls for the solo vacant seat on Friday which recorded 81.38 per cent voter turnout.

Rupinder Singh was fielded from the Karanpur seat following the death of his father Gurmeet Singh Kooner. The election result will not only decide the fate of the candidates but of Surendra Pal Singh's ministerial berth in chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's cabinet.

Surendra Pal Singh was inducted into the Rajasthan ministry after the BJP won the assembly elections, a move criticised by the Congress party as a violation of the model code of conduct.

According to the rules, Surendra Pal Singh has six months to get elected to the assembly after being inducted as a minister.

Singh was trailing by over 600 votes against his nearest rival Kooner after the first round of counting. Koonar has so far bagged 14,946 votes whereas BJP candidate Surendra Pal Singh has got 14,316 votes after three rounds.

Counting is underway on 17 counters at Dr Bheemrao Ambedkar Government College in Sri Ganganagar, the district under which the constituency comes. According to officials, there are 2,40,826 voters -- 1,25,850 men, 1,14,966 women and 10 transgender persons -- in Karanpur.