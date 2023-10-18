Mizoram assembly election: BJP announces candidates for 12 seats; Check list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of 12 candidates for the 40-seat Mizoram assembly election, scheduled on November 7. The party's state chief Vanlalhmuaka has been fielded from the Dampa (SC) constituency, while former Speaker of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Lalrinliana Sailo has been given a ticket from the Mamit (ST) seat.

Malsawmtluanga - Hachhek (ST) Vanlalhmuaka - Dampa (SC) Lalrinliana Sailo - Mamit (ST) Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar - Serlui (ST) P. S. Zatluanga - Champhai North (ST) Lalmalsawma - Hrangturzo (ST) R. Lalbiaktluangi - Lunglei West (ST) Shanti Bikash Chakma - Thorang (ST) T. Lalengthanga - West Tuipui (ST) Durjya Dhan Chakma - Tuichawng (ST) K. Beichhua - Saiha (ST) K. Hrahmo - Palak (ST)

BJP announces candidates for 12 seats for Mizoram assembly election(HT File Photo)

Mizoram is set to conduct the election in a single phase on November 7, and the results will be announced on December 3. The current Mizoram assembly led by chief minister Zoramthanga will conclude on December 17.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress unveiled its candidates for all 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram. The party also released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, making a slew of promises, including - the reintroduction of the old pension scheme, LPG cylinders at ₹750 for poor households, and a health insurance cover of ₹15 lakh per family for cashless treatment at hospitals.

Congress released the list of candidates on a day when Rahul Gandhi visited the northeastern state for a two-day campaign visit.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have already announced the list of their candidates and both parties will contest all the 40 seats.

