Rajasthan polls: AAP releases first list of 23 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced its first list of 23 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections on November 25.

Aam Aadmi Party

"First list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 is here. All the best to all the candidates. This time the broom will work. #EkMaukaKejriwalKo," the party said in a post on X.

Check AAP's candidates list for Rajasthan polls

Dr Harish Raheja gets a ticket from Ganganagar assembly constituency, while Rajendra Mavar will contest from Pilani and Devendra Katara from Dungarpur.

AAP had earlier announced that the party was ready to contest upcoming assembly polls in three states -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

The Congress seeks to retain power in the state with its social welfare push. The main opposition BJP has targeted the Ashok Gehlot government over issues such as paper leak, corruption and law and order.

