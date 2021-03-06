'End the dowry system': Leaders speak up after Gujarat woman allegedly dies by suicide over harassment
Days after a video of a woman shot right before she died by suicide went viral on social media, several leaders have spoken up against the dowry system. Maulana KR Firangi Mahali of the Islamic Centre of India said the incident was disturbing and that the woman's video should prompt all Muslims to put an end to the social evil.
"The recent incident in Gujarat wherein a girl died by suicide is disturbing. Her video is a message to all Muslims to end the dowry system as it is illegitimate and forbidden," he said.
The 23-year-old woman allegedly jumped into Ahmedabad's Sabarmati river soon after she shot the video in which she is seen troubled due to her relationship with her husband. The woman's husband was arrested on March 1 for abetting her suicide.
According to news agency PTI, the FIR lodged by the woman's father at Sabarmati Riverfront (West) police station says that the accused had allegedly tortured her and told her "die if you want to, and send me a video."
Days after the alleged accused was arrested, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed grief over the incident and said harassing a woman over dowry was no sign of manhood.
"I appeal to all of you, irrespective of your religion, to put an end to the system of dowry. If you are a man, you should know that harassing your wife is no sign of manhood," Owaisi said while addressing the AIMIM cadre.
He furthered his attack on the family of the woman's husband and said they should be ashamed for putting her through the torture. "What kind of men are these that hit women and demand dowry? You can fool the world but you can't fool the god," he said.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
