Home / India News / 'What about your big rallies?' Priyanka Gandhi hits back after PM Modi blames Congress for Covid spread
india news

'What about your big rallies?' Priyanka Gandhi hits back after PM Modi blames Congress for Covid spread

The Prime Minister on Monday launched a scathing attack on the opposition party while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on the president's address in Lok Sabha.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he blamed Congress for egging on the migrants to leave Mumbai in the first wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, which eventually led to the Covid-19 spread in states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Bihar. Reacting to the remarks, Priyanka Gandhi asked whether the Prime Minister wanted nobody to help them. "What did Modi ji want? What does he want?" she asked.

Speaking in Panaji on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi said, "People whom he had deserted, who had no way of returning to their homes, who were coming back on foot - did he want that nobody should help them? What did Modi ji want? What does he want? What about the big rallies he did?" as per ANI report.

"What about the big rallies he did?" she remarked while alleging that PM Modi conducted rallies, despite an evident surge in the country during the second wave of Covid-19 last year.

The Prime Minister on Monday launched a scathing attack on the opposition party while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks on the president's address in Lok Sabha. During the speech, responding to the criticism by the opposition on the country's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi said India has set an example with the way it managed the pandemic.

He also cornered the Congress, saying their "arrogance" has not gone away despite multiple electoral defeats. "Its "misdeeds" seem to indicate that it has made up its mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, PM Modi added.

Continuing his attack, PM Modi said that Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai which led to the spread of Covid in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. "Congress crossed all limits during the first wave of Covid... when the WHO was advising everyone to stay wherever they are, Congress went to the Mumbai railway station to scare innocent people. They pushed labourers to go back to their states. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," he said. "You pushed labourers into crisis," the Prime Minister added.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
priyanka gandhi vadra
