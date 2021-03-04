1 Covid-19 death, 79 fresh cases in Jammu and Kashmir
- There are now 883 active Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 79 fresh coronavirus infections taking the total cases to 1,26,772 while the death toll reached 1,959 after one more fatality in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, health department officials said.
Officials said that as many as 14 positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Jammu division and 65 from Kashmir division including 17 travellers.
Seventy more Covid-19 patients were discharged after recovery from various hospitals including nine from Jammu Division and 61 from Kashmir Division.
The officials said that 1,23,930 people have recovered in the union territory so far taking the recovery rate to 97.75%. There are now 883 active Covid-19 cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 53.09 lakh.
A total of 1,234 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 725 in Jammu.
In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 47 more people tested positive including 11 travellers, while six more cases were reported in Baramulla.
In Jammu division, 12 cases were recorded in Jammu district.
