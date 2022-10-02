1 dead as ethanol tanker catches fire after collision with tractor in UP

One charred to death after an ethanol-laden tanker caught fire following a head-on collision with a paddy-laden tractor-trolley in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh late Saturday night. Sushil Ghule, SP, Sitapur, said that the tanker, which belonged to a sugar factory, overturned and caught fire after its collision with the tractor-trolley.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. The blaze has been brought under control, Ghule added.

“Sugar factory's ethanol tanker collided with a paddy-laden tractor. The tanker overturned and caught fire. Immediately 5 fire tenders were rushed here. At present, the fire has been brought under control. One person has died in the accident,” Ghule said.

