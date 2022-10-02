1 dead as ethanol tanker catches fire after collision with tractor in UP
Published on Oct 02, 2022 07:34 AM IST
An ethanol-laden tanker caught fire after it overturned following its collision with a tractor-trolley in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh.
One charred to death after an ethanol-laden tanker caught fire following a head-on collision with a paddy-laden tractor-trolley in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh late Saturday night. Sushil Ghule, SP, Sitapur, said that the tanker, which belonged to a sugar factory, overturned and caught fire after its collision with the tractor-trolley.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. The blaze has been brought under control, Ghule added.
“Sugar factory's ethanol tanker collided with a paddy-laden tractor. The tanker overturned and caught fire. Immediately 5 fire tenders were rushed here. At present, the fire has been brought under control. One person has died in the accident,” Ghule said.
(With ANI inputs)
