1 killed, 14 injured in clashes during Ganesh idol immersion processions in Odisha

At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured in separate incidents of clashes during processions for Ganesh idol immersion in Odisha, police said on Monday.

Three other youths were also injured when they came in contact with a live wire while climbing a DJ vehicle during a procession, while a woman was swept away while bathing in a river after immersion of a Ganesh idol.

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two groups over playing music during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Nayagarh district on Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Harihara Swain, was killed when he was trying to protect his son from the attackers, a police officer said.

The incident took place in Karadapalli village under the jurisdiction of Fatehgarh police station following an altercation between people from Pathapur and Karadapalli areas during the procession, he said.

Irate locals staged a protest at Bhapur market on Monday and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. They lifted the protest after receiving assurance from the police, he said.

The injured persons have been sent to a local hospital for treatment, while the body of the deceased person has been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

In another incident, four persons were injured in a clash between two groups over past enmity, during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Patrapada area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday night, another officer said.

The injured persons were rushed to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and Capital Hospital here. The situation was brought under control after the intervention of the police, he said.

Meanwhile, three youths were injured after coming in contact with a wire while climbing a DJ vehicle during an immersion procession in Konark area of Puri district, police said.

The three injured were admitted to Gop Hospital. One of the injured, who was in critical condition, was shifted to a medical establishment in the state capital Bhubaneswar, they said.

Also, a woman was swept away in the strong currents of the Mahanadi River while taking a bath after Ganesh idol immersion in Khudurukuni in Banki area of Cuttack district on Monday morning.

Fire service personnel launched a search operation to rescue the woman.

