Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1 killed, 19 others injured in clash between police-slum dwellers in Odisha's Sundergarh

PTI |
Apr 19, 2025 09:59 PM IST

1 killed, 19 others injured in clash between police-slum dwellers in Odisha's Sundergarh

Rourkela, One person was killed and 19 others including an additional tehsildar and policemen were injured in a clash between security personnel and slum dwellers over the removal of encroachment in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Saturday, an officer said.

1 killed, 19 others injured in clash between police-slum dwellers in Odisha's Sundergarh
1 killed, 19 others injured in clash between police-slum dwellers in Odisha's Sundergarh

The incident took place in the Barkani area under the Bandhamunda block when the local administration tried to remove alleged encroachment by slum dwellers, mostly tribals, on Rourkela Steel Plant land meant for construction of a railway track, the officer said.

A new railway line was planned to be constructed from Dumerta to Rourkela Steel Plant but the local people were opposed to the project, he said.

Tension mounted when one of the protestors identified as Etua Oram came in front of the JCB machine engaged in leveling the ground for the construction of a railway track and got crushed to death, police said.

"One person died and 19 others including policemen and civil administration officials were injured in the stone pelting by the protestors. One man came under the JCB machine while protesting the work and got crushed," DIG of Police , Rourkela, Brijesh Kumar Rai told PTI.

Rai said eight platoons of police force were deployed to maintain law and order. "The situation is under control", he said.

The injured officials included additional tehasildar of Bisra, Purushottam Nayak. He received serious injuries on his head and body due to stone pelting by protestors, police said, adding that the injured officials and policemen were admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment.

As the news of the death of Etua Oram spread like wildfire, a large number of people assembled at the spot and started pelting stones at the police. The JCB operator, Somewel Pasi was caught and assaulted by the mob.

The people of the slum mostly local tribals, were opposed to the construction of a dedicated railway link from Dumerta to the RSP.

The protesters are refusing to hand over the body of Oram demanding that the eviction drive be stopped then only would his body be taken for cremation, the police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 1 killed, 19 others injured in clash between police-slum dwellers in Odisha's Sundergarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On