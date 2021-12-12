1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama district, say police

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists on Sunday in the Baragam area of Awantipora town in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

“Awantipora Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on,” the Kashmir Zone Police shared the update on Twitter.

A police official told news agency PTI that security forces launched the operation in the Baragam area after they received specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

As the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them, the official added. The exchange of fire is currently going on and more details are awaited.

Sunday morning's operation comes three days after three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)- The Resistance Front (TRF) were gunned down by security forces in Shopian on Wednesday. According to the police, these terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Jammu and Kashmir has been recently witnessing a slew of attacks on civilians, the majority of whom are from other states of India. On November 30, the Union government informed Parliament as many as 40 civilians have been killed and 72 others were injured in terrorist attacks till November 15 this year.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai also informed that 35 personnel of security forces have been killed and 86 were injured till November 15.