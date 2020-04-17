1 terrorist killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district

india

A terrorist was killed on Friday in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, reports said.

The encounter started early in the morning after a cordon and search operation was launched by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group (SOG) on Thursday night in Dairoo of Shopian district.

The operation is in progress.

More details are awaited.